Monday, May 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investment FT: Russia threatens to expel bond investors from Finland and the Baltics

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The interest rate on ten-year Finnish government bonds has risen by 0.8 percentage points to 1.4 per cent since the attack launched by Russia in February.

Russian the threat expels bond investors from Finland and the Baltic countries, the financial magazine estimates Financial Times.

In the case of Finland, this is reflected, among other things, in the fact that, according to France Télécom, the interest rate on Finnish government ten-year bonds has risen by 0.8 percentage points to 1.4 per cent since the attack launched by Russia in February.

At the same time, the interest rate differential on the German 10-year German government bond has risen to 0.46 percentage points from 0.36 percentage points before the attack.

CEO of NIB, the Nordic Investment Bank, interviewed by France Télécom André Küüsvekin Bond investors currently appear to be more interested in investing further away from Russia than in Finland and the Baltic countries.

See also  Ukraine Liveblog: Ukraine declares state of emergency

#Investment #Russia #threatens #expel #bond #investors #Finland #Baltics

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Feijóo renews the economic team with regional councilors and technical profiles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.