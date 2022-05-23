Investment FT: Russia threatens to expel bond investors from Finland and the Baltics

The interest rate on ten-year Finnish government bonds has risen by 0.8 percentage points to 1.4 per cent since the attack launched by Russia in February.

Russian the threat expels bond investors from Finland and the Baltic countries, the financial magazine estimates Financial Times.

At the same time, the interest rate differential on the German 10-year German government bond has risen to 0.46 percentage points from 0.36 percentage points before the attack.

CEO of NIB, the Nordic Investment Bank, interviewed by France Télécom André Küüsvekin Bond investors currently appear to be more interested in investing further away from Russia than in Finland and the Baltic countries.