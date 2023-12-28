Investment | FT: Foreign investors reduced their holdings in China since August

The actions of the Chinese administration to accelerate economic growth are not trusted.

China's nearly 90 percent of the foreign money invested in the stock market in 2023 has left the Chinese market, economic media Financial Times (FT) tells.

According to it, the reason is investors' growing concern about how seriously China is trying to address the root causes of the country's weak economic growth.

According to FT's calculation, foreign net investments in listed Chinese companies have decreased by 87 percent since August.

Analysts according to the reversal reflects investors' pessimistic attitude towards China's economic prospects.

The mood is weighed down not only by the weak situation in China's real estate industry, but also by the low confidence of consumers, companies and foreign and domestic investors, says UOB Kay Hian's wealth management investment director Wang Qi for FT.

The performance of Chinese stocks has recently been considerably weaker than its peers. For example, while the S&P 500 index, which broadly follows the US stock market, has strengthened by around five percent this month, the CSI 300 index, which follows Chinese companies, has weakened by more than three percent.