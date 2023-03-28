Investment | Fixed-income investors are preparing for a recession, but shares are getting more expensive – what is it all about?

There is great uncertainty in the interest rate market about which direction the economy is going. However, it is clear that bond investors are more worried about the economic outlook than equity investors.

Last weeks have tested the nerves of investors. Several banks collapsed in the United States in March. The banking tremors also spread to Europe, when the Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse fell into the arms of its rival UBS just over a week ago.

On Friday of last week, there was yet another place for fear, when the share price of the German Deutsche Bank plunged sharply downwards. On Monday, Deutsche’s share recovered somewhat from Friday’s drop.

The problems of the banking sector and the concerns of investors are already clearly visible in the interest rate market. Interest rates on US government bonds have fallen significantly in recent weeks. A drop in government bond interest rates on the market typically points to investor nervousness and a weaker economic outlook than before.

“Just a month ago, the market was expecting several interest rate hikes from the Fed. Now, during the banking crisis, the situation has changed. Interest rate increases are no longer expected, on the contrary, investors expect the Fed to lower its interest rates several times during the rest of the year,” says the chief strategist of asset manager Evli Valtteri Ahti.

According to Ahti, interest rate cut expectations indicate that investors are afraid of a recession.

“In principle, the central bank could lower its interest rates at the end of the year for two reasons: because the economy is going into recession or because inflation is easing. However, the market’s inflation expectations are still relatively high. Therefore, it can be concluded that investors expect a recession during the rest of the year.”

Although the problems of the banks have been in the headlines in recent weeks, it is not clear whether investors are now afraid of the problems in the banking sector. In addition to the banking sector, investors are also worried about the risks of the real estate market, says Ahti.

“The interest rates have risen so quickly that many have run into problems. Perhaps the interest rate movements of the past few weeks are about the fact that investors have now become aware of these problems.”

Investors are expecting interest rate cuts, especially in the United States, but the European Central Bank ECB may also have to back down on its interest rate hike intentions during the rest of the year if the market is to be believed.

Nordea’s chief strategist Antti Saari emphasizes that the market is currently in an exceptionally uncertain situation. Interest rates have fluctuated by a record amount in recent weeks, and there may be more movement in the future. The market’s expectations about the future are now changing significantly even every few hours, as investors look for signs of the future direction of the economy.

“When money moves quickly in the market, excesses are possible. I would wait a few weeks for the market to stabilize before making predictions that go beyond market prices,” says Saari.

Although fixed income investors are therefore exceptionally nervous and fear financially difficult times, the stock market does not show similar concerns.

For example, the S&P 500 stock index, which tracks major US companies, is a few percent higher than at the beginning of January, as is the Stoxx 600 index, which tracks major European companies. The Nasdaq index, which tracks US technology companies, stands out as particularly strong. The Nasdaq has risen by twenty percent during the beginning of the year.

“Recession concerns weigh on interest rates, which can be good news for shares of growth companies such as technology companies,” says Ahti. “The largest US companies such as Apple and Microsoft have even acted as safe havens when bank stocks fell.”

Banking sector stocks are one of the few places in the stock market that show signs of investor concern. In recent weeks, bank stocks have clearly fallen more steeply than stock indices. Even the recent slippage of bank shares does not mean crisis pricing yet, as banks’ share prices developed strongly until the beginning of March.