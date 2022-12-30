Investment | Five examples show how big the investment bubble swelled last year

The most followed stock indices have fallen far this year from the peak readings of 2021. A closer look under the indices reveals how absurd the bubble swelled last year.

Afterwards everything always seems obvious, especially when it comes to stock market bubbles.

In 2022, it is clear that there was a bubble in the stock markets during the last two years, which will go down in the history books.

In 2020, central banks and governments launched a giant stimulus to keep the global economy afloat during the pandemic. The economy remained stable, but the stimulus money had a particularly clear effect on the world’s financial markets. The prices of the most special investment properties will multiply during the years 2020 and 2021.

Now the central banks are raising their key interest rates and exchange rates are plunging lower. Investors and speculators are wondering what the right thinking was in recent years.

Looking at the most well-known stock indices, however, the market development seems to be quite moderate in the end. The S&P 500 index, which tracks US major companies, has fallen by about 20 percent from the peak readings of a year ago, and the Nasdaq index, which tracks technology companies, by about a third. For example, during the financial crisis, major stock indexes lost more than half of their value.

When you shift your gaze from indices to industries and individual investment targets, it becomes clear how extreme times investors have lived in the last two years.

Electric car companies

The big ones bubbles are most often created around new, promising technologies.

Elon Musk’s piloted Tesla is perhaps the most concrete example of this. The automotive industry is rapidly becoming electrified, and Tesla has been the market leader in electric cars in recent years. Tesla’s market value was at its highest last fall at more than 1,200 billion dollars. The course has since fallen by 72.5 percent by Wednesday.

Tesla’s price slide is steep, but many other electric car companies have fallen even steeper.

The electric car company Rivian listed on Wall Street last year. The company’s market value rose to more than 150 billion dollars in the fall, even though it hadn’t even sold cars yet. Now Rivian’s share price has fallen by 90 percent from its peak. The price slide of Lucid, which entered the stock market two years ago, is almost as ugly.

Shareholders of traditional car companies such as Ford and Volkswagen have survived with significantly smaller losses over the past 12 months.

Used cars

World trade the messed up pandemic and the massive resuscitation that followed caused numerous unusual mild phenomena. One of the most surprising consequences was the used car price bubble.

The logistics problems caused by the corona pandemic and the semiconductor shortage significantly limited the production of new cars. And because demand for cars remained high, used car prices skyrocketed. Rising prices attract speculators. Teslas in particular became the playing cards of used cars in recent years, when used The prices of Teslas rose momentarily even higher than new Teslas.

The used car bubble stretched all the way to the stock market. The Carvana company, which calls itself the Amazon of the automotive industry, sells used cars online, and has grown in a decade to become one of the largest used car dealers in the United States.

When the prices of cars rose during the pandemic, Carvana set an even bigger gear and bought all the cars left on the market. Carvana’s buying spree further fueled the rise in car prices.

Carvana’s growth story and rising car prices spurred investors on. The share price multiplied during 2020. At the peak of the bubble in August 2021, Carvana’s market value was more than 60 billion dollars (around 60 billion euros at the current exchange rate).

Less attention was paid to Carvana’s results. The company has been constantly losing money, and now the prices of the cars owned by the company are also falling.

Carvana’s share price has completely collapsed this year. Over 98 percent of the company’s share price has disappeared in a year, and its market value has shrunk to just over 720 million dollars. The company’s future looks uncertain, as it has a debt burden of billions of euros.

Housing companies

The year 2020 brought a number of companies that had almost nothing in common before the corona pandemic to the stock market.

With the pandemic, more time was spent at home than before, and investors quickly caught on to the phenomenon. Stock trading grew explosively, as did the demand for streaming services, video services and various home renovations.

Home stock prices multiplied, as if the growth brought by the pandemic would continue forever. In Finland, for example, the market value of the sauna company Harvia more than quintupled and was more than 1.2 billion euros in the summer of 2021.

The pandemic years were particularly good for courier services. The order of food at home grew explosively from spring 2020. Courier services, which were losing heavily, got billions of money from investors to meet the growing demand. The market grew, the competition intensified and the courier companies’ losses increased even more.

Food messenger drug the high point was on November 9, 2021, when the American food delivery service Doordash bought its Finnish competitor Wolt.

The purchase price was nominally seven billion dollars, i.e. one of the largest in Finnish business history. Doordash paid for the deal with its own shares. Doordash’s share price has fallen by more than 70 percent from the original purchase price. Calculated at the current Doordash exchange rate, Wolt would only be worth two billion euros.

Doordash’s competitors Uber, Deliveroo and Delivery Hero aren’t doing much better. Their share prices have dropped by 40–60 percent this year.

All companies in the sector are still heavily loss-making. For example, Uber has spent a total of tens of billions of euros of investors’ funds during its 13-year history, and is still making a loss.

Doordash, owner of Wolt, follows the same path. In January–September, Doordash made losses of over 700 million dollars with a turnover of 4.8 billion dollars.

Losses were not a problem a year ago, when interest rates were low and investors’ appetite for risk was high. Now things have changed, and the rates have fallen sharply. Analysts believe that courier companies’ losses will continue for years to come.

Listings

Stock market listings rose to record numbers last year.

The hottest IPO market was in the United States, where hundreds of new companies were listed on the stock exchanges. A listing record was also set on the Helsinki stock exchange, when a total of 29 companies entered the main list and First North.

The market mood was so optimistic that a large part of the companies listed in the United States were so-called Spac companies (special purpose acquisition company). Spaci collected money from investors for some as-yet-unknown acquisition. Investors therefore did not buy any real company in the listing, only the promise of an interesting business transaction.

The situation has changed this year: the number of IPOs has collapsed in the United States, and only a few companies were listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange during the year. Many companies have canceled their plans to go public, and the Spac drug in particular has died down.

The price development of newly listed companies has also changed suddenly. Just a year ago, the expectations for new listings were high and the prices soared towards the sky. This year, the prices of newly listed companies have mainly been in a downward direction.

Crypto market

Cryptocurrencies are one of the symbols of the bull market in recent years.

The peaks were reached in November 2021, when the combined value of cryptocurrencies reached $3,000 billion, according to Coinmarketcap. Since then, more than two-thirds of the value of cryptocurrencies has disappeared. Numerous crypto projects have been revealed as scams.

Perhaps the most unusual phenomenon of the crypto market has been the so-called NFTs, i.e. a kind of digital certificate of authenticity. Investors and speculators went crazy for these applications of blockchain technology in 2021, and started trading various NFT certificates related to artworks.

For example, in August 2021 someone paid more than one million euros for an NFT depicting a stone. At the level of thought, someone bought the ownership right to that digital work.

It is difficult to say exactly what the buyer of NFTs will actually get for their money. It is known that the legal system of any state does not recognize the rights of ownership or control brought by NFTs. Until NFT ownership is protected by law, the owner of a rock image NFT does not own that rock image any more than anyone else.

So the buyer of an NFT essentially acquired the illusion that they owned something of value.

Countless like other bubbles, the NFT bubble burst as soon as interest rates turned upward and the mood in the market cooled. The trading volumes of the well-known NFT trading platform Opensea have collapsed by 99 percent from the peak readings, according to the Dappradar service.

NFTs were the climax of the crypto world, but the NFT drug also has wider connections to the currents of the art world. The value of contemporary art is quite speculative, and the value of art has developed historically in the same direction as other asset classes. When prices rise in the stock market, they usually rise with some delay in the galleries as well.

Perhaps the bubbling spirit of 2021 was best achieved on the side of traditional art instead of the crypto market. Several different media reported in the summer of 2021 that the Italian sculptor Salvatore Garau invisible sculpture was sold at auction for 15,000 euros. If the bubble of 2021 has to be summed up in something, then an invisible sculpture worth thousands.