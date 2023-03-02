Investment | Finnish companies suffered billions in losses due to Russia – many also made good profits in Russia during the war

Last year, Finnish companies wrote down billions from Russia. Among other things, Nokian Tires still made an excellent result last year thanks to its factory in Russia.

Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. Now, a year after the start of the war, the final reckoning for the companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange is beginning to take shape. War-related write-downs and losses of Finnish companies rise to billions of euros.

Based on HS’s report, the write-downs and losses are at least almost 4 billion euros in the light of current information.

The heaviest single blow hit the energy company Fortum. Fortum has been investing in Russia over the years more than five billion euros.

To date, Fortum has written down 1.7 billion euros to its Russia unit, and the company estimates the current value of its Russian operations to be just under two billion euros.

Fortum is at an impasse with its Russia unit: The company would like to sell its Russian operations, and it is known that buyer candidates have also been found. The sale of Russian power plants is ultimately decided by the President of Russia Vladimir Putinand there have been no sales permits.

Fortum’s in addition, many other Finnish companies are also waiting for the authorities’ permits for business sales in Russia, but Fortum’s holdings are particularly political in nature: the energy sector in Russia is under the direct control of the state, and Fortum’s largest owner is the Finnish state.

In addition to direct investments in Russia, Fortum received blows from Germany when its German subsidiary Uniper collapsed as a result of the Russian attack.

Uniper had entered into long-term gas purchase agreements with the Russian Gazprom. Despite the agreements, Russia cut off gas supplies to Germany last summer, as a result of which Uniper’s losses swelled uncontrollably. At its worst, Uniper’s rate of loss rose to hundreds of millions of euros per day. In total, it made losses of 19 billion euros last year.

Fortum sold its Uniper holdings to the German government at the end of the year for around 500 million euros. At the same time, Fortum recorded losses of approximately six billion euros from its Uniper holdings.

Fortum is the only Finnish company whose write-downs and losses related to Russia are calculated in billions of euros. Instead, numerous companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange have reported write-downs of over one hundred million euros related to the war.

After Fortum, the construction company YIT seems to bear the heaviest consequences of Russian transactions. The company suffered a setback of around 440 million euros as a result of cutting ties with Russia.

Last year, Nokian Renkaat also wrote down hundreds of millions. The company said it would withdraw from Russia at the end of June, four months after the start of the war. In connection with the withdrawal decision, Nokian Tires made a write-down of EUR 300 million to its Russian operations.

Nokian Renkaat started tire production in Russia’s Seuloskii in 2005. The Russian factory and the cheap ruble exchange rate were important competitive advantages of Nokian Tires for years. Most of Nokian Tires’ passenger car tires were manufactured in Russia, and the majority of the Russian production was exported from Russia to other countries.

Despite the large write-down, Nokian Tires can recover a large part of its investments in Russia.

The company announced the sale of its Russian operations in October. The buyer candidate is Tatneft, one of Russia’s largest oil and gas companies. Tatneft’s largest owner is the Republic of Tatarstan, or practically the Russian state.

The debt-free value of the transaction is approximately EUR 400 million, but the sale process is in progress. The deal still requires approval from the authorities, and the final price is not certain.

About big companies among others, Kone, Nokia and Nordea have reported large write-downs in relation to Russia, measured in euros. Kone has made write-downs and provisions of 45 million euros for operations in Russia and Ukraine.

Nokia has made a provision of EUR 104 million and Nordea has reported EUR 76 million in credit losses related to Russia. Considering the size of the companies, the write-downs related to Kone, Nokia and Nordea in Russia are however modest.

Numerous smaller Finnish companies have suffered relatively large setbacks due to the war.

Beverage company Olvi tried to sell its Belarusian subsidiary, but new laws in Belarus stopped the sale plans in November. Olvi has made a write-down of EUR 35 million related to the operations in Belarus. In addition, Olvi recently said that the State Supervisory Committee of Belarus imposed a fine of 12 million euros on its subsidiary as a result of an “inspection” of the company. Olvi has taken the matter to court.

Even before the war, Russia was the largest export market for Ponsse, which manufactures forest machines, but the company stopped exporting to the country right after the attack in March. Even in Pons, the sale of the subsidiary is ready without permits.

Aspo, a conglomerate, has two subsidiaries operating in the eastern market: Telko, which distributes raw materials, and Leipurin, a wholesaler. Aspo plans to sell these operations in Russia and has written down 14.5 million euros in connection with them.

Russia previously accounted for about 15 percent of Raisio’s turnover. Raisio’s operations on the Russian side were, however, quite small-scale in themselves, and thus the company got rid of the Russian operations in the end with reasonably minor setbacks.

Oil refiner Neste’s core business was refining Russian crude oil for decades. Neste stopped refining Russian oil last year. Even though the oil changed from Urals oil to a different quality, Neste made an excellent result at the end of the year with traditional oil refining.

One one of the Finnish companies most affected by the war is the airline Finnair. The company was just recovering from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, when Russia’s attack on Ukraine disrupted the company’s operations again.

Due to Russia, Finnair has made write-downs totaling almost 150 million euros.

However, the impact of the war on Finnair’s business is significantly greater. Soon after the attack, Russia closed its airspace to Western planes. As a result, Finnair’s strategy based on Asian traffic practically lost its foundation in an instant.

As a result of the circulation of Russian airspace, Finnair’s fuel, maintenance, personnel and navigation costs have increased. According to the company, it is “even impossible” to accurately calculate the effects, because the coronavirus has also affected Finnair’s Asian routes like the airspace blockade.

A good result despite the sanctions

Many Finnish companies made excellent results in Russia last year, despite the war and sanctions.

Despite billion-dollar write-downs and the Uniper disaster, Fortum made a strong result on the Russian market last year. Fortum’s Russia unit made an operating profit of 185 million euros between January and September, which slightly exceeded the figures from the previous year.

However, Fortum’s result in Russia is a small consolation for the company, because due to the sanctions, it cannot transfer the funds of the Russian unit to the West. More information about the results of Fortum’s Russia unit will be available on Thursday morning, when Fortum announces its results for October–December.

Nokian Tires profitability was based for years on the import of tires manufactured in Russia to the western market. Taking this into account, the tire company’s performance during the war has been downright astonishingly good.

Nokian Tires doesn’t really emphasize the issue, but based on the financial statements, it can be interpreted that the company’s earnings depended on the Russian factory for a long time after the start of the war.

The import of Russian tires to the Western market stopped in July, i.e. several months after the start of the Russian war of aggression. Nokian Tires thus had time to react to the sanctions, because the interruption of tire exports was already clear earlier in the spring.

“Starting in February 2022, we accelerated moving tires closer to our customers, and this work continued within the framework allowed by the transition period and the sanctions regulations,” the company commented on the export of Russian tires to HS by email.

In 2022, Nokian Tires made a total operating profit of 221 million euros. Without the Russian unit, Nokian Tires’ operating profit was less than 18 million euros.

What is telling is that the tire company made a higher operating profit in January–June than in the same period in 2021. Nokian Tires’ profit only weakened during the end of the year, when the tire trade between Russia and the West ended.

Also the Belarusian subsidiary of the beverage company Olvin is in excellent profit condition. The subsidiary’s turnover in Belarus increased by more than 40 percent and operating profit by more than 70 percent during 2022.

I was CEO until January Lasse Aho justified the result factory in Belarus last fall For Kauppalehti. According to Aho, the profit improvement was partly the result of Olvi putting his company in Belarus “in sales condition”.