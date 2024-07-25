Investment | Fear hit the stock market, and shares lost 1,000 billion in an instant – this is what investors must prepare for now

Placement|Wall Street’s rumble was a one-time correction, but it may be stronger than previously seen corrections, the investment manager estimates.

The sharp plunge in Wall Street technology stocks was a one-time correction. 1000 billion dollars were wiped off the value of stocks caused by Tesla and Google's parent company Alphabet. Investors view the repair movement first and foremost as a buying opportunity, as the earnings season has gone better than expected. In the United States, profit growth is picking up and not slowing down.

In the stock market more nervousness can now be seen than before and it can continue longer than expected.

Wall Street saw a sharp plunge in tech stocks Wednesday night, wiping $1 trillion off the stock’s value.

However, according to the investment experts interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat, it is not a question of a stock market bubble bursting or a permanent downward turn. The interviewees characterized Wednesday’s downhill as a “one-off repair shop”.

Aktia’s investment director Sam Lang estimates that the upheaval on Wall Street was mostly about correcting out-of-control expectations to make them more realistic.

“The rise in stocks in the United States has been so wild that sometimes there is competition fatigue and investors want to look for opportunities to repatriate profits,” says Lang.

Also Nordea’s chief strategist Antti Saari believes it was a normal repair shop.

“Five to 10 percent repair shops are included in the investment. They are very common and you have to be prepared for them if you invest in stocks”, says Saari.

He reminds that bigger wrinkles are also always possible, although of course rarer.

Seen on Wall Street on Wednesday the drop was the most drastic then to October 2022. The background was the disappointing results caused by Tesla and Google’s parent company Alphabet. Tesla’s stock fell by more than 12 percent and Alphabet’s by more than five percent. This pushed the Nasdaq index down 3.6 percent.

Other stocks also went downhill in their wake.

Before the start of the actual trading, the main stock futures in the United States did not anticipate that the broader price slide of the shares would continue on Thursday. In Europe, on the other hand, stocks fell broadly on Thursday.

Results disappointing and the price drop immediately raised concerns about whether the artificial intelligence drug that boosted the stock market might be fading. Have the expectations been unrealistic and the bubble is now bursting?

According to Lang, it’s not about a bubble bursting, because no real bubble even exists. Even though the valuation levels of the shares have reached a high level, they are still in a completely different category than in the techno bubble at the turn of the millennium.

He reminds that the techno stocks that led the rise in the United States are still making strong profits.

“Perhaps the expectations have just run away a little and now they are being drawn a little more realistically. Therefore, this is a natural correction.”

He does not believe that the profit streak of techno stocks will be over for at least three to four years.

Of everything regardless, according to him, yesterday’s sharp price drop can weaken the market sentiment.

Although it is a one-time repair shop, according to him, it can be a degree stronger than the previous ones, i.e. the repair shops seen in April and last year.

“Now, for the first time, there is something in the air that the uncertainty could continue a little longer. Now is a good time for a repair shop,” says Lang.

There is already more volatility in the market than before, i.e. exchange rate swings. It can spread to different markets.

“When there is fear in the air, it easily becomes a self-feeding phenomenon. All markets then go more in the same direction. It’s a bit like that now,” says Lang.

Despite all this, he believes that this year will be a good stock market year in the United States and that at the end of the year, US stocks will be higher than at the beginning of the year.

In order for the nervousness seen now to turn into a more permanent decline, a clear negative change should take place, according to Lang.

“A more permanent negative turn would require the outlook to become clearly weaker both in terms of economic development and company results,” Lang estimates.

Antti Saaren according to the valuation levels of stocks in the US are so high that even small disappointments easily give investors a reason to repatriate profits.

“When the valuation levels of the shares are high, the movements can be bigger than normal. Because of that, the United States is not the same safe haven as before. Price movements can also be stronger downwards there than elsewhere,” Saari emphasizes.

According to him, that’s what the current uproar on Wall Street was all about.

He believes that investors now view the repair shop primarily as a buying opportunity, because otherwise the situation looks good.

Even though the results of Alphabet and Tesla were a disappointment to the market, as a whole the results season has gone better than expected despite the fact that the expectations were already optimistic, Saari points out.

Saari reminds that in the United States profit growth is generally picking up and not slowing down. The economy is also still growing quite well.

However, most of the results of the big companies are yet to come, so it is premature to draw conclusions, according to him. The market can also see movement in the other direction as the results season continues.

The upcoming US presidential election can also bring fluctuations to the exchange rates. According to Saari, the course development can be influenced by, for example, the kind of economic policy that the Democrats’ candidate is likely to choose Terrible Harris does.