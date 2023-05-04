Investment | Conclusion: Finnish private equity funds outperformed the stock market

In the comparison, calculated average returns and stock market index returns for the years 2009–2020 were investigated.

Finns private equity funds performed well compared to both the listed stock market and European benchmark funds, according to a recent report by the Finnish Institute of Industrial Investment (Tesi).

The state-owned private equity company Tesi manages 2.5 billion euros of market-based investments in state private equity funds and Finnish growth companies.

“Generally it can be said that for the past fifteen years or so, those who have invested diversifiedly in Finnish private equity funds have collected better returns on their investments than those who invested in the listed stock market at the same time,” says Tesi’s manager responsible for fund investments Matias Kaila in the bulletin.

A yield study compiled by Tes’ senior analyst Jens Färm says that cash flow data from Tesi’s own target funds and other funds were collected extensively for the comparison.

The object of comparison was the investment commitments given to the fund at the stage when they had been invested from the fund. The calculated return of these investments was compared on a cash flow basis to the OMX HG total return index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The comparison is made difficult by the fact that the value of companies in private equity funds is calculated either according to the value of the last financing round, by comparing the companies to the valuation of peer companies, or in some other way that is customary in the field.

In other words, these values ​​are more open to interpretation than stock exchange rates.

Growth- and venture funds typically invest in 20–30 companies.

Especially venture funds that invest in start-up or growth-stage companies often make their profits thanks to only a few excellently developed companies.

When the returns from 2009 to 2020 of all the funds included in the report were compared with stock market returns, the conclusion was that capital investments returned an average of 1.3 times the index, says Färm.

I did my thesis in the comparison, the funds were divided into “old” funds that started their investment activities in the years 2009–2015 and “newer” funds that started their investment activities in the years 2016–2020.

The annual returns of venture capital funds that started their investment activities between 2009 and 2015 reached 22 percent by the end of 2022. They yielded 1.8 times compared to the corresponding OMX HG index.

In the years 2016–2020, the venture capital funds that started their investment activities reached 19 percent in annual returns.

When only the best quarter of the “old” venture funds were taken into consideration, according to Tesi’s calculations, they had produced as much as 2.5 times what the listed market has produced.

Funds that invested in more established growth companies had lower returns.

In research 44 Finnish funds were involved, Tesi says.

All these funds have a total of about four billion euros in collected funds.