Investment Citigroup: The world’s most watched stock index, the S&P 500, breaks the 5,000-point ghost line this year

The U.S. bank predicts the S&P 500 will exceed 5,000 points this year. On Tuesday, the index closed at 4,793.54 points.

5.1. 21:51

The United States The S&P 500 stock index, which measures the stock market, is breaking the 5,000-point mark this year for the first time in the index’s history, the US Citigroup predicts.

According to news agency Reuters, analysts at Citigroup Bank on Wednesday raised their forecast to the target score for the S&P 500 index at the end of this year.

Citigroup Bank’s analysts’ target score for the S&P 500 at the end of the year is now 5,100, compared with 4,900 in October.

The S&P 500 index rose about 27 percent last year. On Tuesday, it closed at 4,793.54 points.

The S&P 500 stock index is the most watched stock index in the world, and thousands of billions of euros have been invested in subsequent index and ETF funds.

Wall Of Street Street, Wells Fargo and Credit Suisse are more optimistic than Citigroup. Wells Fargo has forecast that the S&P 500 index will be between 5,100 and 5,300 points at the end of the year. Credit Suisse’s target score is 5,200 points.

The most pessimistic is Morgan Stanley, whose target score for the S&P 500 at the end of the year is 4,400 points.

Citigroup believes that the development of the index will be supported by the continued strong performance of American companies. However, the bank warns that a tightening of US monetary policy could lead to a fall in stock valuations.

According to information service Refinitiv, the results of the S&P 500 index companies grew by 52.8 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of last year, by 96.3 per cent in the second quarter and by 42.6 per cent in the third quarter. Earnings are forecast to grow 22.3 percent in the fourth quarter.