Investment | Charlie Munger was an investment genius and the brains of Warren Buffett’s company, one thing he regretted – “We just sucked our thumbs”

“It took Charlie Munger to break my cigar-chop habits and set a direction for the company that could combine enormous size with satisfying profits,” wrote Warren Buffett to shareholders in 2015.

Tuesday An investor who died at the age of 99 By Charlie Munger had a significant impact on the success of one of the world’s most famous investment companies, Berkshire Hathaway.

Munger helped change the founder of the company Warren Buffett93, an investment method whereby distressed companies were bought cheaply regardless of their business prospects.

“Berkshire Hathaway would not have been where it is today without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and involvement,” Buffett said in a statement announcing Munger’s death. in the stock exchange announcement.

According to the release, he died peacefully on Tuesday morning in a hospital in California.

Formally, Munger was for a long time the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway’s board, but in reality he was almost the brains of the company.

American television channel CNBC characterized him as an “investment genius”.

Munger was born on January 1, 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska, which is also the home of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett also lives According to an extensive article published by HS in November In Omaha, in a detached house of about 600 square meters.

Munger studied meteorology while in the Army during World War II.

In 1948, he completed his final degree in law at the top university, Harvard. He then worked as a lawyer and met Buffett in 1959.

Buffett repeatedly pressured Munger to move into the investment business and at one point told him of the Financial Times according to that “law is a good hobby, but he could do better”.

Munger soon founded an investment company that was extremely successful. According to the Financial Times, Wheeler, Munger & Company’s investment returns were 24 percent between 1962 and 1975, while the stock index Dow Jones Industrial Average’s return was 6.4 percent during the same period.

In 1978, Munger was appointed to the board of Berkshire Hathaway.

“The plan he gave me was simple: forget what you know about buying a mediocre company at good prices; instead, buy great companies at moderate prices.”

Economic magazine of The Wall Street Journal According to an article published in April 2020, Munger’s oft-repeated phrase is that one of the keys to successful investing “is to sit on your backlist.” This means that by far the majority of the time you should do nothing at all. When affordable opportunities finally come, it’s worth “buying aggressively”.

Munger is known and respected among investors and in the financial world. He was famous among other things for his cutting-edge investment wisdom. In May 2019, he admitted at Berkshire Hathaway’s general meeting that he and Buffett regretted not taking advantage of the investment opportunities offered by the software company Google.

“We just sat and twidded our fingers. We messed up,” Munger said at the time as an event known as “the Woodstock of the capitalists”.

As of December 2021, Munger said the market has drastically overheated. He said at the conference organized at the time that the current environment is “even crazier” than during the IT bubble at the end of the 1990s.

In the same context, he also sharply criticized cryptocurrencies.

“I wish they hadn’t been invented at all.”

Soon, the direction of the stock market turned to a sharp decline. For example, the world’s most followed stock index, the S&P 500, fell by almost 20 percent in 2022. Since then, the index has tightened and plunged significantly. At the beginning of 2022, the index was at almost 4800 points, in October 2022 it was below 3600 points and now it has risen again to more than 4550 points.

Buffett’s and Munger’s skills and ability to weather market downturns attracted tens of thousands of investors to Berkshire Hathaway.

The company’s market value is currently close to 800 billion dollars.

Munger is also a significant person for the future of Berkshire Hathaway to the extent that in May 2021, he could reveal the company’s future director.

“Greg will maintain the current corporate culture,” Munger said at the time. Greg refers to the company’s 61-year-old energy director To Greg Abel. Those who follow the company interpreted Munger’s speech as meaning that Abel will eventually succeed Buffett in the management of the company. Buffett later confirmed this to CNBC.

“The board agrees that if something were to happen to me tonight, Greg would take over the next morning,” Buffett said.

Correction 30.11. 9:08 a.m.: The news reported that Munger died peacefully Tuesday morning in a Californian hotel. In reality, he died in the hospital.