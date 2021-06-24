2020 was a good year for the biotech sector, despite covid-19. Companies in this field increased their investments in R&D by 22% compared to the previous year, according to the report presented this Wednesday by the Spanish Association of Bio-companies (Asebio). They are the third sector that has invested the most intensively in R&D, only behind the services sector and the educational field. In the ten-year perspective, investment has doubled. Regarding financing, this also increased in 2020. The different companies managed to raise 150 million euros through capital increases and ten million more through crowdfunding or crowdfunding. Public funding also increased due to the extraordinary aid offered during the pandemic.

The event, held at the ICEX headquarters in Madrid, has had the participation of different companies in this field whose work has stood out during the pandemic or which will be important for contributing to the environment through biotechnology. Most of these companies already had a certain track record, although many others were also formed during 2019. During this year, 20% more companies were created compared to 2018, 600 new companies in absolute numbers. For yet another year, Catalonia continues to be the Spanish community with the highest proportion of this type of company (24%) and the highest percentage of turnover (54%).

These companies launched a total of 102 products in 2020, 42 more than the previous year. Of that hundred, 40 were aimed solely at treating, preventing or diagnosing covid-19. Merchandise to fight the pandemic increased product launches by 70%, mainly through covid detection tests.

Biotechnology generated more than 10,100 million of income, which represents 0.8% of GDP. The sector generated 117,000 jobs in 2019.

As in dealing with the pandemic, collaboration has also played a key role in the development of biotech companies over the last year. In 2020, 59% more alliances were signed, either with other companies or with public entities. 40% of the new agreements correspond to the second. Mariano Esteban, leader of the CSIC team that is working on the Spanish vaccine against covid in collaboration with the German BioNTech, has also stressed the importance of joint work between different entities: “This pandemic is teaching us that public-private collaboration is absolutely essential . Without them [los entes privados] We will not be able to achieve the objective of producing vaccines in large quantities because we do not have that capacity at the public level ”.

Growth at the business level has also been felt in GDP and job creation. Biotechnology generated more than 10,100 million of income, which represents 0.8% of GDP. The sector generated 117,000 jobs in 2019. “We are convinced that 2020 will consolidate and even deepen this trend,” commented Ion Arocena, CEO of Asebio. Biotechnology is the field with the second highest percentage of researchers out of the total number of employees and the leader in terms of participation of women in R&D activities.

From left to right, Xiana Margarida Méndez, Secretary of State for Commerce of the Ministry of Industry; Pedro Duque, Spanish Minister of Science; and Ana Polanco, president of Asebio. Asebio

The pandemic has also boosted the credibility of the sector. Society’s confidence that science serves to legislate and regulate everyday life has increased by 30%, from 37% in July 2020 to 67% in January this year, according to the report. The Minister of Science, Pedro Duque, present at the event, mentioned a survey by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) in which 84% of people supported increased investment in science. “This social support must be transformed into tangible support,” the minister has considered. The CIS has also reflected this increased confidence in its latest surveys. In January 2021, 72.5% of Spaniards were ready to be vaccinated immediately, compared to 40.5% who were only a month earlier.

