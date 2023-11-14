Investment | Bloomberg: Analysts’ faith is returning to Meta, which caused a stock market crash last year

According to Bloomberg, not as many analysts have given Meta’s shares a buy recommendation since 2012, when the company was listed on the stock exchange.

Facebook in the eyes of Wall Street analysts who believe in the owning technology company Meta, the company’s stock market crash last year is just a fading memory.

In February 2022, more than 200 billion dollars disappeared from the company’s market value in one day. It was the largest one-day meltdown of a company’s market value in US stock market history. The share price was in a downward spiral before it started to rise at the end of the year.

Since the beginning of 2023, the stock has risen by more than 160 percent. Wall Street analysts following Meta have never been as confident about the company’s future as they are now, reports the financial news agency Bloomberg.

At least the analysts’ stock recommendations tell about the credit. As many as 62 of the 70 analysts following Meta tracked by Bloomberg have given the company’s stock a buy recommendation. According to Bloomberg, the reading is the highest since 2020, when the company was listed on the stock exchange.

Bloomberg’s according to, for example, the Stifel Nicolaus analyst who gave a buy recommendation by Mark Kelley according to the recommendations are supported by the views of advertisers. Advertisers have pointed to the Meta’s size class being unmatched by its competitors.

The stock recommendations show that Meta has regained the confidence of investors after last year’s collapse.

Last year, investors’ attitude towards Meta was weighed down not only by the company’s decline in advertising revenue, but also by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s enthusiasm for the development of the so-called metaverse, i.e. a three-dimensional virtual world.

According to media reports, Zuckerberg’s company is investing tens of billions of euros in the metaverse project, which has progressed rapidly. Changing the name of the Facebook company to Meta also emphasized Zuckerberg’s vision of a metaverse.

Since then, Meta’s focus on cutting costs, curbing metaverse talks and recovering revenue have helped dispel most of the doubts about the company, Bloomberg writes.

All however, are not yet convinced of Meta’s future. Two analysts followed by Bloomberg have given a recommendation to sell Meta’s shares.

One of them, an analyst at the investment bank Needham & Co Laura Martin believes that the company’s core business is at risk due to increased competition. Additionally, potential changes to phone operating systems could allow users to limit targeted advertising, which would eat into Meta’s advertising revenue.