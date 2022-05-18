Investment Björn Wahlroos has quietly sold its holdings in Sampo for EUR 270 million

Wahlroos’ holdings in Sampo have almost halved in a few years.

Financial group Chairman of Sampo’s Board of Directors Björn Wahlroos has significantly reduced its holdings in Sampo during this decade.

In the 2020s, Wahlroos’ investment companies have sold Sampo shares for a total of more than EUR 270 million. If direct donations are included, the Wahlroos companies have divested Sampo’s shares worth almost EUR 300 million.

HS asked Sampo to comment on Wahlroos’ transactions. The company only agreed to report that the transactions relate to the Wahlroos family’s internal asset arrangements.

Wahlroos’ investment companies have bought Sampo for EUR 158 million this decade. In net terms, Wahlroos has thus reduced its holdings in Sampo by more than EUR 112 million.

Sampo announced on Tuesday One of Wahlroos’ latest deals. According to Sampo, Wahlroos’ Norwegian company Becasse sold Sampo shares for more than EUR 40 million during Thursday, Friday and Monday. According to Sampo, Becasse will sell a total of 900,000 shares.

Following the transactions, Wahlroos controls 3.6 million Sampo A shares. It corresponds to 0.7 percent of all Sampo shares. According to Sampo, Wahlroos owns the shares either directly or “through derivative instruments”.

Wahlroos has both bought and sold Sampo by far the most through Becasse.

Becasse, founded in 2017 in Billingstad, Norway, has sold Sampo for approximately EUR 178.6 million this decade. During the same period, the company bought Sampo shares for 86.3 million. Through Becasse, Wahlroos has also entered into a share swap agreement worth approximately EUR 76.6 million. Thus, Sampo’s shares worth approximately EUR 341 million have moved in one direction or another through Becasse.

In addition, Wahlroos has made Sampo deals this year and last through investment companies called Tadorna, Alectoris and Columba. They are also registered in Norway.

In total, Wahlroos’ investment companies have sold more than 5.7 million shares in 2021 and 2022 and bought more than 3.5 million shares.

On Thursday, May 5, Wahlroos donated a total of 570,000 shares through Columba. The announcement does not indicate to whom the shares have been donated or what the price of the donated share was at that time. However, on the same day, Wahlroos sold Sampo’s shares for a unit price of approximately EUR 45.28, so the value of the inheritance, gift or donation calculated at the same price is approximately EUR 25.8 million.

At the same time, Wahlroos announced that it had relinquished control of Columba.

HS reported in the fall of 2018that the companies are owned by Wahlroos. At least at that time, Wahlroos’ son, daughter, and Oslo lawyers specializing in corporate law sat on the boards of the companies. Wahlroos himself lives in Stockholm and his heirs in Britain. In Great Britain, inheritance tax is levied only on amounts that are considerably larger than in Finland.

Wahlros have been running investment business from Norway for a long time. Björn and his son Thomas Wahlroos established the Spontel investment company in Norway as early as 2007.

Wahlroos has given up its Sampo holdings resolutely for years. Still in September 2018 Wahlroos owned approximately 6.6 million Sampo shares directly and through his company. At that time, the holding corresponded to approximately 1.2 percent of Sampo’s shares.

Last August, the number of shares controlled by Wahlroos had shrunk to 4.9 million and its holding to 0.9 percent. Now the share has shrunk to 3.7 million shares and a 0.7 percent stake.

Through stock transactions, Wahlroos has sought to gradually share the legacy with his two children and grandchildren.

Wahlroos owned Sampo shares directly for a long time. In that case, he also paid capital gains tax on the dividends they generated. Partly due to dividend income, he was one of Finland’s largest taxpayers for a long time.

In March 2017, Wahlroos transferred the majority of its holdings in Sampo to its own investment companies. Wahlroos owned 10.4 million Sampo shares at the time. At that time, 7.9 million shares were transferred to investment companies.

As late as the mid-2010s, Wahlroos directly owned more than two percent of Sampo’s shares. Since then, he has transferred his ownership to his own investment company and gradually through it to his children’s investment companies.

Shampoo Wahlroos said on Wednesday that Wahlroos will leave Sampo ‘s board in a year.

“Björn Wahlroos has announced today that he will not be available for re-election to Sampo’s Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for spring 2023. Sampo’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee will announce the successor issue in due course,” the company said in a statement.

Wahlroos turns 70 in October. Departure is expected in that respect. Instead, it is rare for a similar change to be announced so early. Wahlroos was elected chairman of Sampo’s board for another year on Wednesday.

SAMPO is largely the creation of Wahlroos. As a couple, he had served as Sampo’s President and CEO until 2019 Kari Stadigh.

Wahlroos became the CEO of the financial company created by the merger of Leonia Bank and Sampo in 2001. In connection with the appointment, Wahlroos’ investment bank Mandatum was merged with Sampo and Wahlroos acquired a couple of percent of Sampo in the transaction.

The actual giant dividend will be released from Sampo this week, when the company will pay a dividend of as much as EUR 4.1 per share for 2021. The dividend comes off on Thursday.