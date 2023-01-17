The increase in expenses and the fall in the operations of two of the main investment banks, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, worry Wall Street on Tuesday. The poor results of the last quarter of 2022, with a sharp drop in profits, drag down the whole of the year, according to figures published this Tuesday by both entities.

Goldman Sachs profit fell 49% in 2022, up to 10,764 million dollars (about 9,920 million euros at the current exchange rate). As to Morgan Stanley, its profit falls 27% in the year as a whole, up to 11,029 million dollars.

Goldman’s investment banking fees nearly halved in the final three months of 2022, compared to the previous year. The poor results also extend to the new business portfolio, which has shrunk compared to the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. At the same time, costs have skyrocketed, fueled by a rise in compensation. Net profit was down 69% from a year earlier, with revenue down 16%. Shares fell 3% in early trading.

Market punishment came fast for Goldman. “The fourth-quarter results, which were expected to be dismal, were even more miserable than expected,” Octavio Marenzi, chief executive of Opimas consultancy, told Bloomberg. “The real problem is the fact that operating expenses have skyrocketed 11%, while revenue has plummeted. This clearly indicates more cost cuts and layoffs.” Instead, Marenzi has specified that the results of Morgan Stanley were “very much in line with expectations”

In the case of this entity, net income plummeted by almost 40% compared to the previous year. The entity points to lower revenues during the year, which was combined with higher-than-expected expenses and operations that missed estimates. However, even so, the general results were better than initially expected by analysts. The CEO of the entity, James P. Gorman, has tried to highlight in a press release that it is about “solid results” in a “difficult market”.

Morgan Stanley shares rise more than 6% during the first hour of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Goldman Sachs shares sink more than 5%.

New round of cuts

Morgan Stanley has made public its plan to cut rising costs. In December, it began a new round of job cuts that affected some 1,600 employees, that is, approximately 2% of its total workforce.

In the case of Goldman Sachs, the entity announced at the beginning of the year that it will lay off 3,200 employees in January, which represents approximately 6% of the total workforce. “The firm’s real problem lies in the fact that operating expenses skyrocketed 11% while revenue fell. This strongly suggests more cost cuts and layoffs are to come,” Marenzi said in his analysis.