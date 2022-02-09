Investment Are your savings in the right place? The counter tells you how the funds have performed

Fund selections that have hit the bar have made a huge return over the past year.

Helsinki the return on the general index of the stock exchange has been 9.02 percent from the beginning of February 2021 to the end of January this year, when dividends are included.

However, some of the funds available in Finland have provided significantly better returns.

According to the data of the investment survey, PYN Elite has provided the best return over the past year among the funds available in Finland with a minimum investment of up to EUR 10,000. It has produced as much as 54.9 percent a year.

PYN Elite is an actively managed fund investing in the Asian market, more specifically in Vietnam.

Fund According to PYN Fund Management oy, the fund is characterized by long-term value investing and invests in industries and companies that receive little attention and have a potential for correction in the valuation of their shares.

However, the lucrative fund cannot be reached for small amounts of money, as PYN Elite’s minimum investment is 10,000 euros.

From the following calculator, you can compare how your own fund has performed compared to the average of the funds included in the Fund Report and the general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

List the second most profitable fund is the ODIN Real Estate C real estate investment fund, which has returned 43.02 per cent.

This is the equity fund of the management company Odin, which invests in listed real estate investment companies operating in the Nordic countries.

The fund’s largest holdings are the Swedish real estate investment companies Balder and SBB.

Third The most profitable of the funds available in Finland during the year was Nordea India.

The fund, which invests in the Indian stock market, has returned 40.07 per cent a year.

It has a minimum investment of just € 10 and has more than 18,000 investors, the largest number of investors in the top three most profitable funds.

However, PYN Elite is clearly larger in the amount of money held in the fund: its size is EUR 886.3 million, while Nordea India is “only” a EUR 268.4 million fund.

Finland According to the Investment Survey, the most popular fund is OP-Moderate.

OP’s mutual fund has more than 206,000 investors.

OP-Moderate’s return has been moderate at 7.29 per cent over the past year. The fund has lost slightly to the general index of the stock market, but has nevertheless been able to provide a return.

By contrast, Handelsbanken Sustainable Energy, the second most popular fund on the list, has made a loss of 13.01 percent over the past year.

This fund can be found in the fund portfolios of more than 122,000 investors.

However, the fund, which specializes in sustainable development, has also offered good returns to investors who have been involved for longer. Over the past three years, the fund has offered an average annual return of 33.4 percent.

The best The return of the top five most popular funds has been provided by the fifth most popular fund, Nordea World Dividend, which has about 101,000 investors.

Over the past year, the fund has returned 24.6 percent.

The fund report of the Investment Research does not show all the funds available to Finnish investors. For example, listed ETFs and Nordnet’s index funds are missing from the list.

Those considering fund investments should keep in mind that historical performance is not a guarantee of future returns.

Bank of Finland According to data released on Wednesday, the capital of Finnish mutual funds grew at a record pace last year.

At the end of last year, the fund capital stock of Finnish mutual funds was EUR 162.7 billion, an increase of more than EUR 27 billion from the end of 2020.

According to the Bank of Finland, the record growth was mainly due to an increase in the value of shares held by mutual funds. During 2021, the total value of fund capital increased by 17 billion as new investments were made by more than 10 billion.