Until 2030, it is planned to attract about 2 trillion rubles of private investment for the development of the country’s tourism infrastructure. In addition, to increase the interest of travelers, the authorities will allocate 12 billion for the improvement of Russian cities. Crimea, the Golden Ring and the Far East remain priority areas. This became known following a meeting devoted to the implementation of certain provisions of the President’s message to the Federal Assembly. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, the period of the pandemic has shown that there is a problem of a shortage of high-quality accommodation facilities in the Russian Federation. In particular, in the resorts there is an acute shortage of offers for the middle price segment: most of the room stock is outdated, and the few hotels that can offer a decent vacation are setting unreasonably high prices. On May 19, Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet members to finalize the mechanism for paying the children’s tourist cashback, and also rebuked Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko for the wrong attitude towards travelers.

Cashback on the way

The President’s message to the Federal Assembly on April 21 was devoted primarily to the domestic agenda: healthcare, education, social policy, improving infrastructure, stabilizing the labor market and other topics that are directly related to the further development of the country.

A number of Vladimir Putin’s proposals related to the support of the tourism sector. It is not surprising that, against the background of the beginning of the summer vacation season, one of the main topics of the meeting with the participation of the head of state was the discussion of the implementation of certain provisions in this particular area.

Earlier, the government has already extended until the end of this year a program to reimburse citizens for part of their travel expenses in Russia. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers has fulfilled the president’s instructions to compensate for the costs of paying for children’s vouchers to summer camps. The government has allocated 5 billion rubles for this program, which will start working on May 25. “Children’s cashback” provides for the payment of 50% of the cost of the voucher, but not more than 20 thousand rubles. Young Russians can make the trip until September 15th.

Vladimir Putin urged his colleagues not to forget about the people who paid for their vacation before the government decree issued on May 19. Now many parents are trying to quickly change the dates of their children’s rest, so as not to send them on the first shift and have time to use the cashback. In this regard, the President asked the Cabinet members “to proceed from reality, not from papers.”

– From June 1, the first shift begins. Many have bought vouchers without any return. Need to think. We promised people that they will receive a refund. We didn’t say on the first shift or the second. They said “for summer vacation”, – he stressed.

Apparently, this issue will be resolved promptly, said Mikhail Boliguzov, Chairman of the Committee for Tourism and Hotel Business of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

– This program is extremely important because recreation in children’s camps is very popular. And, of course, this is a great help, – he noted.

Students traveling in Russia and staying in university dormitories will be reimbursed for accommodation and travel expenses. At the same time, educational institutions that will be ready to accept student tourists during the holidays will be able to count on subsidies for campus repairs, Dmitry Chernyshenko said. This program will start operating on June 1st.

“Like your own”

By 2030, the authorities plan to attract about 2 trillion rubles of private investment in domestic tourism. The corporation “Tourism.RF” has concluded six large investment agreements – according to them, the design and construction of facilities begins, for example, in Karelia, Kostroma, Sverdlovsk region, Adygea and Kamchatka, the vice prime minister said. Also, through the national tourism project, 12 billion rubles will be allocated for the improvement of the centers of tourist cities.

– The development of domestic tourism takes more than one day or even a year. This is a very painstaking work that requires large state and investment investments. This is, first of all, infrastructure, and then what Mother Nature has given us, ”Natalya Osipova, executive director of the Alliance of Travel Agencies Association, told Izvestia.

According to her, the period of the pandemic has shown that there are still few really good accommodation facilities in Russia.

“If we are considering a summer vacation on our coasts, then there are very few five-star and four-star hotels,” she said. “Besides, people expect that our hotels are cheaper than foreign ones. Therefore, mostly Russians go to “kopeck pieces” and “treshki”. The price is not high there, but the service leaves questions.

The resorts are sorely lacking offers for the middle price segment, agrees Maria Klevitskaya, senior lecturer at the hospitality faculty of the Synergy University. In her words, most of the room stock is outdated, and the few hotels that can offer a decent vacation are setting unreasonably high prices.

– Reducing the lending rate for hoteliers, adopted by the government, can serve as an additional stimulus for the development of the industry. Plus, the industry is actively discussing the possibility of subsidizing air travel within the country. Resorts are not ready to receive a large number of tourists at once – queues at cafes, difficulties with finding guides and renting cars. It is not enough just to build a hotel, you need to develop the industry comprehensively, – said the expert.

In order for Russia to match the level of service and opportunities with developed tourist countries, systemic government investments in infrastructure, high-quality project administration, and competent tax policy towards investors are needed, said Tatyana Dmitrova, deputy chairman of the Opora Rossii tourism committee.

– Until recently, it was unprofitable for business to build hotels, this is a low-margin business associated with a lot of risks. In addition, investors in the tourism industry should come to the prepared ground: good roads, beautiful embankments, places for tourists to rest in cities and in beach areas, toilets, the expert told Izvestia.

According to the vice-president of the National Union of the Hospitality Industry (OSIG) Alexei Volkov, the country has not been involved in tourism for many years and as a result, Russia has lost a huge number of children’s camps, which are simply abandoned today.

The government intends to allocate more than 1 billion rubles for tourist master planning in Crimea, the Far East and along the Golden Ring. According to Dmitry Chernyshenko, the preparation of master plans for tourist areas includes visualization, the creation of architectural codes, as well as the calculation of the anthropogenic load.

“For example, 10 times more people cannot be allowed into the Valley of Geysers in Kamchatka, they will simply trample everything there,” he said.

These words, however, did not like Vladimir Putin, who urged to treat tourists “not as strangers, but as our own, and then everything will work out better.” According to him, if the work in the Valley of Geysers is organized properly, no one will spoil anything. The President recalled that nothing is trampled in similar parks in some countries, although the number of people visiting such facilities is much higher there.

Remove count

Not only tourism was discussed at the meeting. So, the government is now preparing to expand the prophylactic medical examination program, which will start on July 1, so that as many people as possible check their health in a timely manner, Mikhail Mishustin said. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, in turn, spoke out against the construction of new metro stations in cities with a population of over one million. In his opinion, the stake should be placed, first of all, on the development of the railway.

However, we must try to finish the projects we have begun. In particular, the Deputy Prime Minister called the cost of building the first stage of the metro in Krasnoyarsk overstated.

“I have already agreed to send my designers there and I think that the declared amount of 100 billion is quite large, we will find a cheaper, more optimal solution,” he assured the president.

The secretary of the General Council of United Russia, Andrei Turchak, also spoke at the meeting, who suggested that the president postpone the All-Russian population census until October so that it does not overlap with the election campaign in the State Duma. Following the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin supported the ruling party’s initiative.