Investment A year ago, the powerful Reddit investors got rich at the expense of big investors, then everything went wrong – this is how the meme stock phenomenon can now

The meme-share hype has waned, but Gamestop and AMC still have loyal supporters.

Year then in the stock market, noise was caused by a new, strange phenomenon. The retail investor’s business, which was launched by Reddit, began to fluctuate the stock prices of certain companies.

“A whole new kind of community has emerged there, where investors encourage and support each other. At the same time, they are looking for a common theme or company to tackle. ”

This is how the phenomenon was described to HS by an analyst who lived in the United States for most of the 21st century Tero Kuittinen.

In particular, the share price of gaming company Gamestop suddenly fluctuated to irrational readings.

There was talk of meme stocks and short squeeze. At the center of it all was Reddit’s Wallstreetbets group, where small investors shared ideas and memes and managed to machine exchange movements where large hedge funds took big losses.

At the beginning of the summer, meme stocks experienced a new rise. This time the main locomotive was the AMC. AMC’s share price rose so sharply at the time that Gamestop’s year-on-year rise in price also paled.

What happened then?

Last About summer Since then, shares of both Gamestop and AMC have fallen sharply.

But the collapse has not been perfect. Both shares are still hundreds of percent more expensive than at the beginning of last year.

Both companies are loss-making, but there are still investors who are willing to pay a heavy price for them in terms of earnings.

Researchers Victoria Chui and Moin A. Yahya have stated that there is no so-called pump-and-dump phenomenon in meme stocks. It first seeks to increase the value of the share, after which the share is sold in the hope of a quick profit. Instead, meme stocks seem to represent a new kind of pump and hold model.

“In the cryptocurrency market, mainstream interest stabilized the position of crypts as more than a momentary madness. The same may soon be true for memo stocks, ”says The Economist, a financial journalist Mike Bird.

Wallstreetbetsin in addition, the US stock exchange trading application Robinhood joined the meme stock phenomenon.

For a retail investor-favored broker, the meme stock passion took a nasty turn by causing legal battles that are still being resolved.

Robinhood had to suspend trading in shares of Gamestop and a few other companies amid a short squeeze on Gamestop, among others, on January 28, 2021. The company said it was due to increased collateral requirements from a U.S. stock market liquidator.

Customers who felt they had suffered losses due to the suspension of trading have filed lawsuits against Robinhood.

The latest settlement in the lawsuits was a victory for Robinhood when rejected by a federal judge this week, one lawsuit filed by Robinhood investors.

Robinhood went public last summer, and its stock initially rocketed.

Since then, the company’s stock market has been more rocky.

In the July IPO, Robinhood’s share price was $ 38 per share. In August, the share was paid at its wildest price of up to $ 85. Now, however, the company’s share price has plummeted to just over $ 12.

On the other hand, the downturn in Robinhood does not indicate that the fast-paced and game-like day trade it represents is disappearing. The application has gained competitors, and more traditional players in the industry are also seeking market share.

The phenomenon of meme shares the cradle, Reddit’s Wallstreetbets forum, seems to be living some sort of downturn. The number of daily comments on the forum has dropped to a fraction of the wild numbers from a year ago.

The Wall Street Journal long-distance users interviewed say Wallstreetbets is no longer the same. According to them, the forum will no longer provide new ideas, but discussions will continue to revolve around companies like Gamestop and AMC. Many investors enthusiastic about the crowd have suffered huge losses.

On the other hand, new similar discussion areas seem to have risen alongside or replace Wallstreetbets.

A year ago In stock exchange trading, the side feature of interest to Finns was when the attention of honey investors focused on Nokia’s share.

Nokia’s course made a hard spike a year ago. However, the share price also came down quite quickly.

The popularity of the meme waned pretty quickly, but in retrospect, it can be said that those who bought Nokia in the crowd did not make a completely failed investment. At least if they were willing to hold their shares for a while.

The peak of the exchange rate a year ago did not exceed the price of five euros at its highest. Nokia’s share price rose by more than five euros at the end of July. It is still around € 5.1, despite a clear downturn in the stock market in January.

In the case of the Nokia meme, the joke quickly became obsolete. However, it has been replaced by real credit for the company’s future prospects.