“It’s a ceremony that will be largely virtual” and with “many symbols”Jean-Eric Branaa, a specialist in the United States, said Sunday, January 17 on franceinfo, while a large security perimeter is currently deployed in Washington after the intrusion on the Capitol. A call for “armed demonstrations” was launched for this weekend. Three days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, several soldiers of the National Guard have already been deployed and the Capitol is closed to the public. “The concern is very great, the FBI has indicated that extremists are using cryptic channels to call for violence as of today and then on January 20”, explained the lecturer at Assas-Paris II University, author of a biography Joe Biden, the face that must mend America, at Nouveau Monde Editions.

franceinfo: Do ​​we know what the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden will look like?

Jean-Eric Branaa: We know that this is a ceremony that will be largely virtual. The public were invited to stay at home. A lot of things are going to be broadcast over the Internet. There are still going to be many stars. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem. Big names from Hollywood will be present. But what is also important for Joe Biden is to respect traditions. He will be on the Capitol steps along with Kamala Harris. He will swear in front of the President of the Supreme Court, John Roberts. She will swear before Judge Sonia Sotomayor: the first African-American vice-president who will swear before the first Hispanic Supreme Court judge. So there are a lot of symbols and certainly others that are not yet revealed. What we know is that most of the senators who voted against the dubbing of Joe Biden will also be present. So, this is a first mark of unity or a first mark of a big turnaround for all those Republican senators who were head on against Joe Biden.

Can we fear possible excesses for this inauguration ceremony?

The FBI is afraid of him and has indicated that right-wing extremists are using cryptic channels to call for violence today and then on January 20. They teach each other how to make bombs, how to make homemade weapons and how to hide them on them. So, it is true that the concern is very great and in reality, the whole stake is going to be not to let people come as close as possible to the Capitol and the White House. The device that has been deployed in Washington is still extraordinary. It will be very difficult to move around in this city. Other cities such as Lansing, Michigan or Sacramento, California are matters of great concern.

Joe Biden has pledged to take a series of executive orders as of Wednesday, what are they?

There is a mandatory mask in federal administrations, for the first 100 days. There is also indeed the return to the Paris Agreements, which will be immediate. This is why John Kerry has a special title of Special Envoy, which does not make him answer in the Senate. He can act now. On February 20, 2021, the United States will be formally in the Paris Agreements since it takes a month to be able to return to it. There is also the end of the travel ban for those coming from Muslim countries. And above all there is the establishment of citizenship or a citizenship course for all these young people who entered the United States as a baby. They have a very special status in the United States, they are called dreamers. It is a very important matter here. And then these measures, beyond immigration, will focus on the fight against Covid-19. This is what we will talk about the most in the first days of his mandate.

Is it an atmosphere of end of reign for Donald Trump?

Yes, her agenda has been empty for a while, since November 4th. We are going to say that he only deals with his “small business” by calling for fraud and change in results. It feels like the chairman’s levers have been left to Mike Pence for a while. He acts as an “acting president”, a substitute president in the United States. This is particularly true in recent days, when even the American press has noted it and insisted a lot on it. It is more than an end of a reign, it is a collapse of a reign. The Pew Research Center, a well-respected organization in the United States, even revealed that night that its popularity rating that of Donald Trump had dropped to 29%. So think, in all times, no president at the end of his mandate has come out with less than 40%. So Donald Trump is in another category. He who wanted to be first in everything, even there, he is very far ahead of everyone.