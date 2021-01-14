In the United States, Joe Biden’s nomination will take place on January 20. While awaiting these ceremonies and following the events on Capitol Hill, Washington is literally under siege. The city is barricaded by the police and the army. Up to 20,000 reservists of the National Guard will be mobilized to ensure the safety of this investiture. And absolutely surreal scene, the Congress of United States was transformed into an entrenched camp, where these soldiers from almost all over the country now live and sleep.





Hundreds of US National Guard soldiers are deployed to Capitol Hill in Washington. (GREGORY PHILIPPS / RADIO FRANCE)

In fatigues and rangers, between two guard towers, we see them strolling under the rotunda, under the dome, in the corridor leading to the Senate and the House of Representatives, as if impressed by these places of power. The Capitol now looks like a barracks, where soldiers sleep on the marble or tiled floor, with their weapons next to them. Manu Raju is the Congress correspondent for CNN: “It’s surreal. Never has this place looked so much like a fortress. When you walk into these places, it feels like a battlefield.”. Journalist Manu Raju continues: “Usually, around the Capitol, there are quite a few police officers. But you don’t see National Guards, in fatigues, ready to draw their weapons of war. It’s really striking to see that but it is necessary. ”

Hundreds of National Guard Troops are holding in the #CapitolVisitorsCenter we #CapitolHill. pic.twitter.com/78Ulxq2KDp – Kent K. Nishimura (@kentnish) January 13, 2021

In the statues room, these often young reservists, from each of the 50 American states, meet the speaker of the chamber Nancy Pelosi and a group of nine Democratic representatives who have just voted to indict Donald Trump. Among them, the representative of California Eric Swalwell: “It breaks my heart to see these National Guard soldiers here on Capitol Hill. There are thousands around us. And they are heroes. But that’s not what America should look like.” Eric Swallwell recalls: “When I was a kid, my father always told me, at every investiture: ‘Look. There is not a tank. There is not a shot. This is what makes this country ‘is not like the others’. But today, we have violence. It is not a peaceful transition “.





United States Army Reserve soldiers camping in the Capitol grounds. (GREGORY PHILIPPS / RADIO FRANCE)

On the outside, the capitol is even more like an entrenched camp. The perimeter is surrounded by a metal barrier. There is a soldier every 5-10 meters to protect the heart of American power.