Go on live the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United Stateswith the last hour of his speech, the performances, the guests and the support of Elon Musk and Melania Trump today.

15:45 Trump’s swearing-in At noon, Washington time, the 47th president of the world’s leading power will begin his second term, succeeding the octogenarian Democrat. The event will not take place on the exterior steps of the Capitol, as tradition dictates, but inside the building due to the arctic cold, as Ronald Reagan did in 1985. With one hand on a Bible inherited from his mother, he will swear to “protect the Constitution” under the dome of the Capitol. The security device is exceptional after two assassination attempts against him during the campaign.

15:40 Trump will declare a national emergency at the border, according to a government official Trump will declare this Monday a national emergency at the border southern United States with Mexico and will announce plans to send additional armed forces to help secure the border, according to an incoming government official. The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of Trump’s inauguration, has said the Republican would also appoint the criminal cartels as global terrorists. Reuters reports.

15:35 JD Vance and his wife arrive at the White House The vice president-elect and his wife are greeted by Kamala Harris and her husband on the steps of the White House.

15:24 Trump heads to the White House After the Mass, and as a welcome to the White House, the outgoing president, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, offer tea to the Trump couple on their second return to the presidency, another tradition that they already know from the previous term.

15:23 Mass ends Donald Trump, along with the rest of the guests, leaves St. John’s Episcopal Church after finishing religious services.

15:20 Jill and Joe Biden receive Kamala Harris and her husband at the White House The outgoing president and First Lady greet Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband on the steps of the White House in Washington. Following Mass at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Trump, his wife, Melania, and Vice President Vance and his wife will be received by the outgoing president and vice president.

15:00 Trump and Vance greet each other inside the church Donald Trump greets JD Vance, new vice president of the United States, and his wife, the lawyer of Indian descent Usha Vance .

14:56 Ayuso congratulates Trump and hopes to continue “strengthening ties” between Madrid and the US. The Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, congratulated the new president of the United States, Donald Trump, this Monday and wished to continue “strengthening ties” between the region and the North American country. “On behalf of the Community of Madrid, I would like to congratulate President Trump on his inauguration, and hope that we continue to strengthen ties between Madrid and the rest of Spain with the US,” he wrote on his social networks.

14:50 The bells of St. John’s Episcopal Church ring The bells of the parish, located in Washington, ring to announce the beginning of religious services that mark the first step of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

14:45 Donald and Melania Trump arrive at the Church The president-elect and the First Lady arrived at St. John’s Episcopal Church accompanied by their son Barron Trump.

14:41 Guests begin to arrive at St. John’s Episcopal Church The main political personalities and family members of Donald Trump’s entourage begin to arrive at the Episcopal Church of San Juan. Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife just arrived. The religious service is expected to last 30 minutes.

14:30 First step of the day at St. John’s Episcopal Church As is tradition among United States presidents, Donald Trump begins his inauguration day by attending a religious service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, across Lafayette Square from the White House. In Washington right now it is 8:30 in the morning.

14:24 A new era: technologists descend on Washington This Monday’s inauguration of Donald Trump will be an example of how the new US president has turned the tables on history in four years. Those who squandered him then, with the tragedy and embarrassment of the assault on the Capitol still hot, will bow before him today. Among them, figures such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos will stand out more than anyone else. They will be in the front row, in the palpable demonstration of the new alliance between Trump and the technology giants. An information of Javier Ansorena, andspecial envoy to Washington.

14:16 Mass deportations, pardons for those convicted of the assault on the Capitol… Trump’s promises for his first day as president Donald Trump’s legislature will start strong. That, at least, is what the president of the United States himself has promised, who takes office this Monday and already on his first day plans to approve a battery of executive orders. Specifically, he promised Republican senators to approve 100 measures during the first days of his mandate. Although he did not specify what all of them would consist of, during the last rally before being inaugurated he outlined some that he assured he would carry out on his first day as president. An information of Lorena Gamarra.

14:11 Sánchez asks Europe to rebel against Musk’s “technocaste” hours before Trump’s inauguration Just a few hours before Donald Trump’s inaugural speech at the Washington Capitol, and on the eve of traveling to Switzerland to attend the annual Davos forum, Pedro Sánchez has chosen to once again indirectly attack the new American administration, and specifically against tycoon Elon Musk, one of the main advisors of the new president of the United States, who will have an important role in his Cabinet. An information of Mariano Alonso.

14:02 Biden grants preventive pardons to congressmen and officials who oppose Trump In his last hours in the White House, Joe Biden has granted preventive pardons to congressmen and officials to protect them from possible “unjustified and politically motivated judicial proceedings” hours before Trump’s inauguration. The Democrat has decided to give this protection to the former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and the former architect of the strategy to combat Covid-19, Anthony Fauci, as well as congressmen and officials who participated in an investigative commission. about the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in addition to police officers who testified before that committee.

13:49 Video | Who is who in Donald Trump’s Government? Surely there is a name of this “peculiar” executive that you have already heard: Elon Musk. But not only him, there are many signings that are causing controversy in the Trump 2.0 Administration. Do you want to know who they are? In this video we tell you who are the people who, together with Donald Trump, will lead the US. By Patricia Donohoe and Carlota Garcia.

13:37 Red carpet for Abascal in Trump’s new Washington In the first presidential inauguration of the United States with international representation, Spain occupies an unusually prominent place, although not at the level of head of government, as would be usual. The Spanish link with the reborn Trumpism, which this January 20 assumes absolute control of power in the United States for the first time, does not come from the Executive, but from a 48-year-old Spanish politician, whose presence has already become common in Washington. whom everyone familiarly calls “Santiago.” An information of David Alandete, Washington correspondent.

13:25 The first act of the investiture will be in the church of Saint John in Place Lafayette A mass in the church of San Juan in Lafayette Square will open the preparations for an investiture that will begin at noon, local time (6:00 p.m. in Spain) on the west esplanade of the Capitol, the headquarters of the North American legislature. After listening to the American anthem by the voice of tenor Christopher Macchio and one of the country’s quintessential patriotic songs, America, The Beautiful – courtesy of country star Carrie Underwood – Supreme Court Justice John Roberts will swear in Trump in front of about 200,000 people, as local authorities have anticipated.