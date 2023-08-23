La Zarzuela justifies the choice of Feijóo in which the PP was the most voted and nobody has a majority

The Casa del Rey has justified the proposal of Alberto Núñez as a candidate for the investiture, recalling that the Popular Party was the most voted in the elections on July 23. With the exception —in allusion to the XI legislature, which began in January 2016, when Mariano Rajoy declined the King’s proposal to submit the investiture and Pedro Sánchez did it in his place—, in all the general elections held after the entry In force of the Constitution, “the candidate of the political group that has obtained the greatest number of seats has been the first to be proposed by His Majesty the King as a candidate for the Presidency of the Government”, therefore “this practice has gone becoming with the passing of the years a habit”.

Beyond this custom, emphasizes La Zarzuela, in the round of consultations carried out this Monday and Tuesday by the King with the representatives of the political groups in Congress, “to date, the existence of a sufficient majority for the investiture that, in his case, would cause this custom to decline.

The statement, which has been made public moments after the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, announced Feijóo’s proposal as a candidate for the investiture, recalls that, if he did not obtain the confidence of the lower house, which seems likely, Felipe VI “will process successive proposals” of candidates. If none of them is elected within two months after the first vote, “the King will proceed to dissolve the Chambers and call new general elections with the endorsement of the president of Congress.”