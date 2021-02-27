No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investing Tuomas Pahlman inherited his father’s company at the age of 21, and in ten years he made it a million-dollar business – Now the Tampere-based business angel speaks openly about his investments

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 27, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tuomas Pahlman inherited the company founded by his father only as a 21-year-old student. Since then, he has twice sold his business successfully and changed the direction of his career.

[insertcode index=”Startup-yrityksiin”/]placement isTuomas Pahlmaninview sometimes than trading at a flea market or auction. The question is how to find the best investment targets.

According to the Tampere business angel, the best investment targets are most often not found on general crowdfunding platforms, but through networks.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.