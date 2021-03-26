Investing This week, everyone is mourning the NFT, but what exactly is it? Watch this video so you understand

HS publishes videos on economics, technology and science on its Youtube channel.

The NFT has become a trend in recent weeks.

Digital artists have diligently translated their works into NFT format and we have seen even large trade sums. One of the beneficiaries of the boom is Beeple, which has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram and has sold its artwork as an NFT for $ 69 million.

NFT is a cryptographic tool developed in 2017 that consists of words non-fungible token. Translated into Finnish, “non-fungible” is irreplaceable or irreplaceable, and the token translates into a coin or token, for example.

NFTs are basically digital certificates of authenticity, in which the owners are marked in the block chain, in the same way as, for example, bitcoin is used to mark the ownership of the bitcoin in the block chain.

Here is a short and clear video that tells the essence of NFT:

