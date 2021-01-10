Investing These are the hottest real estate trends of 2021: real estate investment professionals talk about how real estate usage is changing and what investors are interested in

The change caused by teleworking, the rush of international investors, the import and retrieval of goods from home, and various housing-related services are changing real estate investment.

Climate consideration is increasingly becoming a business opportunity. The strong avalanche of international investors in the Finnish real estate market is raising demand and prices. The digital leap caused by the pandemic will also change work and consumption in ways that will have a lasting impact on the real estate market.

Here are the CEOs of two real estate investment consulting companies, JLL Tero Lehtonen and CBRE Research Director Jussi Niemistö forecasts of the most interesting real estate trends in 2021, especially for investors.

CBRE and JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle) are the world’s largest real estate consulting firms. CBRE is the largest, JLL the second largest.

Both are also Finland’s leading players in their field. They advise their clients on buying and selling real estate, valuation, real estate development and rental. CBRE also engages in property management, which JLL does not.

The trends highlighted by Lehtonen and Niemistö have one thing in common: a change in work and the flexibility of offices.

Lehtonen predicts that after receiving corona vaccines, new ways of working and the use of space will be reconsidered in the workplace. Niemistö predicts that in the future, the workplace will often be reached, for example, three times a week to meet others and do teamwork.

In the Nordic countries, more than 75 percent of business users say they are adopting a hybrid model for teleworking, meaning employees can choose where they work, he says.

CBRE: n Niemistö will make the activity of international investors the most significant trend in real estate investment in Finland next year.

“When the economy is reopened and after the vaccine we can travel again.”

According to Niemistö, international investors are attracted by Finland’s very free environment and legislation favorable to investors.

“Let’s see that here you get a good return on the property.”

The services will become part of residential and office premises and short-term hotel-level housing will become more common. Niemistö lists other change trends.

And when the future of offices and retail space is uncertain in the post-pandemic world, real estate investors ’interest in residential, care and logistics properties with more predictable income streams will increase.

JLL: n Lehtonen highlights climate change as the most important change trend in the real estate market, partly because the built environment accounts for as much as 40 percent of carbon dioxide emissions.

“The significance is huge. Even if you stop flying completely, big moves will be made elsewhere. ”

The climate-friendliness of real estate is therefore a key factor in combating climate change, and it is already visible in construction. For example, the pension company Varma builds geothermal heat in its houses.

HS asked Lehto and Niemistö to list the key changes in the real estate market for this year.

List of CBRE’s research director Jussi Niemistö

International investors are coming again

Foreign investors will continue to make purchases in the Finnish market as travel restrictions are eased. The Finnish real estate market is more dependent on foreign investors than the other Nordic countries. The share of foreigners in the Finnish real estate investment volume, ie the real estate investments made here, was 61 per cent on average over the past three years. The share is large compared to other Nordic countries. In Sweden, the share of foreign investors was 22 per cent on average over three years, in Denmark 47 per cent and in Norway 16 per cent.

“Hotelification”

Services are increasingly becoming part of real estate. In other words, apartments, offices and other premises have built-in services that are willing to pay for. Vending machines, club rooms and gyms are often ready in new buildings.

Co-housing and various solutions for short-term or longer-term housing with hotel-level services will also increase significantly. It can be well suited for both quality housing and for the discerning traveler who wants to live like a local but enjoy a little better service.

Cohabitation and various solutions for short-term or longer-term housing with hotel-level services will increase, Jussi Niemistö estimates.­

Flexibility

Flexibility has come to stay. A recent study by CBRE in Europe shows that, for example, 89% of law firms say an office next to services in the heart of the city remains a competitive advantage and a way to get the best employees on payrolls.

Logistics, the rise of the care and housing sector

Uncertainty related to retail premises and partly offices has strengthened interest in the logistics, care and housing sectors. For example, the care market is being studied by many international investors, who are attracted by steady cash flows of 10–15 years, for example from care properties for the elderly. The outsourcing pressure caused by the economic discipline of municipalities and cities will also increase Finland’s attractiveness for real estate investments in care.

Ecommerce growth

Changes in e-commerce and the proliferation of different pick-up points and parcel machines are changing warehousing and distribution chains in a way that is bringing changes to the real estate market. The so-called “last mile” logistics facilities, cold stores and mega-class warehouses will become more common as e-commerce grows and service models evolve.

It is most practical to bring parcel deliveries closer to the customer, and logistics must also work for parcel returns, so mega-size stocks are needed for both orders and returns. This is a Nordic trend. In the United States, some of the retail space in city centers has already been converted into e-commerce warehouse space.

List of Tero Lehtonen, President and CEO of JLL

Climate change

The built environment accounts for about 40 percent of CO2 emissions, so the real estate and construction sector has a key role to play in mitigating climate change. Climate change was left behind in the headlines due to the coronavirus, but the challenge has not disappeared.

Tero Lehtonen, JLL­

Job change

With coronavirus vaccines, there is a return to a new normal. We will soon start thinking in practice about new space concepts, leases and short-distance and teleworking solutions.

The return of the experience economy

Here, too, corona vaccines are seeing a return to entertainment, tourism and nutrition services. In the real estate market, this means the revitalization of city centers and shopping centers and the activation of the hotel business.

However, a return to exactly the same situation as before the corona pandemic is not known: e-commerce continues to grow, and there are relatively fewer business travelers in hotels.

Capital reallocation

Interest income will be zero for the foreseeable future, and stock prices will fluctuate. It will continue to keep real estate investments high. There is now a shortage of items to buy, but as travel restrictions loosen, vendors are also daring to increasingly bring items for sale. Demand is more focused on business cycle-independent sectors such as housing, public real estate and data centers.

Separation of ownership and use

Of public-sector indebtedness and investment need to think about forcing more precisely, whether the walls need to own or should they perhaps be hired. Similarly, in the wake of the crisis, companies need to consider where capital will be allocated and whether renting premises can increase the flexibility of business premises in times of change.