Investing There is uncertainty about stocks, interest rates do not produce – there are options for investing money

Alternative investments have been popular for a long time. Financial journalist Tuomas Niskakangas explains in HS’s Youtube video what those planning alternative investment methods should consider.

The corona pandemic, in its own way, plagues people who invest either as a hobby or to make a profit with their money. Uncertainty following the spread of the disease has led to at least some investors looking for new investment targets for their money, with equities too volatile and low-yield fixed income investments.

Alternative forms of investment have been on the rise for some time, and now many are seeing them as even more interested.

HS ‘s financial supplier Tuomas Niskakangas is identified different aspects of alternative investments. In the Youtube video above, he talks to an HS tubett Miki Inkiläinen alternative forms of investment and their risks.

You can watch the video from the player above or from Youtube. At the same time, subscribe to HS’s Youtube channel. The channel actively monitors and covers foreign news, economics and politics.