Investing There is a big controversy over the EU’s green investment criteria – “The devil lives in the details”

The European Commission has published new proposals on sustainable investment criteria. The controversy became so intense that gas and nuclear power had to be taken an inch break.

Brussels

European a rating system for sustainable and green investment is one of the important tools if the Union is to be carbon neutral by 2050. In addition to public money, the change will require a significant amount of private investment.

The European Union wants to make it easier to identify a green and climate-friendly investment. Therefore, the Commission has developed for sustainability taxonomy, ie the classification system.

“It helps companies and investors understand when their investments and operations are truly green. Classification helps to distinguish green from green washing, ”described the economics commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis at the launch of the presentation at the end of April.

The criteria have been developed for a long time and cover almost all business sectors from construction to energy production and transport.

Now however, there is a danger that the earnestly constructed rating system will collapse. The preparation process has been seldom controversial, although bills were started on the basis of research data and expert assessments. In the preparation, for example, representatives of environmental organizations marched out of the negotiations.

Many who followed the process illustrate that the development of the criteria was politicized as a national twist on how energy forms important to one’s own country should be treated in the criteria. One of the reasons for the march was that the criteria related to forest and bioenergy were too loose, according to environmental organizations.

One of the countries that pushed for changes in the criteria related to forests and bioenergy was Finland. A clear indication of the controversy in the process was also that gas and nuclear power were diverted to further investigations. Decisions on agriculture will also come later.

Director of the Brussels Office of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) Kaisa Soro-Pesonen by member companies have been unaware of it, how the classification system will affect them. If the process progresses according to target, the new system will be in place early next year.

“This is coming into effect really quickly, and many large companies are not yet clear about what the new reporting practices require,” says Soro-Pesonen.

Nuclear power- and postponing gas decisions to the future will also increase uncertainty.

“Postponing the nuclear decision is a big risk, which threatens to further politicize the process,” says the CEO of the Energy Industry. Jukka Leskelä.

According to him, the tool originally intended to harmonize the financial sector is growing into a “Tanner of Passions”.

“The issue of nuclear power is naturally a big deal for Finland. It would be special if it were called non-durable. Finnish decision-makers must now be careful. ”

The issue of nuclear power is a good example of the difficulty of building criteria. Nuclear power is a zero-emission form of energy in terms of climate emissions from production. However, the Commission’s proposal extends the assessment of the Green Criteria to general disadvantages, which include an assessment of security risks. The assessment of nuclear power can be affected by how nuclear fuel is produced or how waste is treated.

For some EU countries, nuclear power is such a nationally significant energy choice that classifying nuclear power as an unsustainable mode of production would be a major blow.

Taxonomic criteria do not directly divide forms of production into two categories, good and bad. The proposal contains thresholds against which business sectors are assessed. Wind and solar energy directly receive the cleanest papers, but in the use of hydropower and biomass, for example, the green eco-label is not self-evident.

The law would increase the reporting obligations of large companies. In Finland, the forestry sector in particular has said that the Commission’s proposal cannot be accepted. One of the reasons is that the proposal would introduce wider reporting obligations for more forest entrepreneurs and forest owners.

With regard to forests and bioenergy, the interpretation will be further clarified when the Commission publishes its proposals for achieving the 2030 climate targets in the summer. The Renewable Energy Directive is also being revised.

Coalition MEP Sirpa Pietikäinen has negotiated sustainable financing as a representative of the European Parliament. According to him, the risk of additional waterings is that “the performance will eventually become too weak, a weaker standard than the market”.

“The alliance of forest and gas lands drove down the original targets,” he says.

“Member countries made this a political game venue, even though everyone knows the urgency of climate change.”

Social Democrats Eero Heinäluoman according to “the principles of sustainable financing are a worthwhile thing, but the devil lives in the details”.

“It’s been noticed that this isn’t quite an easy exercise. What is sustainable and for what period? ”

Downtown Elsi Katainen According to him, Finland was left with a “blackbird” in its forests in particular.

“There will be duplication of regulation, which is a challenge for us, the wooded land.”

The Greens Ville Niinistö recalls that with the acquis, the EU wanted to clarify the investment jungle and channel money into green investment.

“Finland is not the only one who knows how forests should be treated. It is important to follow the results of the technical groups and keep political passions under control. This also applies to the Greens when it comes to twisting nuclear power. ”

EC: n According to Soro-Pesonen, taxonomy can be “an effective tool and a lever for tying political goals to practice”.

“We support the big goal. At the same time, it is clear that this will revolutionize established financing practices and also affect Finland’s national energy palette. ”

Although the impact is not immediately apparent, in the medium term, sustainability criteria will affect the price of financing, says EK’s sustainability finance expert Santeri Suominen.

“The trend has been visible in the world for some time. Companies that look around a bit can prepare for this and think about profitable investments. ”

The Commission’s bill will enter into force if the member states and the European Parliament do not oppose it by the end of autumn.