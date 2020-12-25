Investing The wealth of the ten richest in the world has grown by more than $ 300 billion this year despite the economic turmoil – HS unveils top ten

According to the news agency Bloomberg, there are five people in the world with assets worth more than $ 100 billion. This year, the value of the assets of Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, which manufactures electric cars, has clearly grown the most.

World the estimated value of the ten wealthiest assets has increased by $ 321 billion, or € 263 billion, this year, the news agency From the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. According to it, there are five people in the world with assets worth more than $ 100 billion.

1. Jeff Bezos

The world’s wealthiest is still the founder of the e-commerce company Amazon Jeff Bezos, whose assets have grown this year from $ 70.9 billion to $ 186 billion.

Jeff Bezos­

2. Elon Musk

The second is the founder of Tesla, a manufacturer of electric cars Elon Musk. The value of his assets has grown more than any billionaire this year: $ 132 billion to $ 160 billion.

Elon Musk­

3. Bill Gates

Third is the founder of the software company Microsoft Bill Gates, whose assets have grown from $ 17.9 billion to $ 131 billion this year.

Bill Gates­

The key reason for the wealthiest to prosper is that they own large amounts of shares in the companies they set up or run.

4. Bernard Arnault

The wealthiest in Europe is French Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a luxury goods manufacturer. The value of his assets has grown from $ 4.5 billion to $ 110 billion this year. According to Bloomberg, Arnault is the fourth wealthiest in the world.

Bernard Arnault­

5. Mark Zuckerberg

The founder of the software company Facebook also owns more than $ 100 billion in assets With Mark Zuckerberg, which is the fifth richest in the world. According to Bloomberg, Zuckerberg’s wealth has grown from $ 23 billion to $ 101 billion this year.

Mark Zuckerberg­

The wealth of the wealthiest is due to the fact that stock prices have risen sharply this year. The escalation of the coronavirus pandemic in March caused a stock market crash. Investors’ estimates of the impact of the pandemic on corporate business were initially overestimated, causing stocks to rise in price during the spring.

One the reason for the rise in stock prices is also the exceptional measures taken by several central banks to prevent the financial damage of the pandemic. Many central banks buy large amounts of securities from the market and have also pushed their key interest rates to zero.

In order to achieve their return targets, investors will have to shift their capital from fixed income investments to equities, leading to higher prices due to increased demand.

Many central banks buy government bonds mainly from the market, making it easy for investors to get rid of them. By buying securities from the market, central banks increase the money supply.

The sellers of the securities are banks and investors who receive central bank money in return. It will allow them to increase their other investment and increase their lending to businesses and households.

6. Warren Buffett

From ten the value of one of the wealthiest in the world has shrunk this year. The sixth richest in the world is a major investor Warren Buffett, whose asset value has increased during the current year has shrunk from € 3.5 billion to $ 85.8 billion.

Warren Buffett­

7. Larry Page

The seventh wealthiest is the founder of the software company Google Larry Page. The value of his assets has grown from $ 17.2 billion to $ 81.8 billion this year.

Larry Page­

8. Steve Ballmer

9. Sergey Brin

10. Larry Ellison

Eighth is the long-time CEO of the software company Microsoft Steve Ballmer, the ninth co-founder of Google Sergey Brin and tenth founder of the software company Oracle Larry Ellison.

Steve Ballmer, Sergey Brin and Larry Ellison­

The value of Ballmer’s assets has risen $ 22.4 billion to $ 80.5 billion this year, Brin’s assets $ 16.5 billion to $ 79.2 billion and Ellison’s assets $ 20.4 billion to $ 79.2 billion.

The richest woman in the world is Françoise Bettencourt Meyersby mother Liliane Bettencourt was the largest shareholder in the cosmetics manufacturer L’Oréal. The value of Bettencourt Meyers ’assets has grown from $ 14.6 billion to $ 73.6 billion this year. He is the 12th wealthiest in the world.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers­

Nordic the founder of the wealthiest textile company Hennes & Mauritz Erling Persson son Stefan Persson, which has been for a long time as chairman of the company. The value of Persson’s assets has grown from $ 802 million to $ 21.1 billion this year. According to Bloomberg, he is the 79th wealthiest in the world.

Stefan Persson (left) opened an H&M store in New York with Daniel Kulle and Lady Gaga in November 2013.­

The wealthiest Finn is Gennady Tymoshenko, who, according to the US authorities, has Finnish, Russian and Armenian citizenship. The value of Tymoshenko’s assets has shrunk this year from $ 1.97 billion to $ 16.2 billion. Tymoshenko’s assets come mainly from the investment company Volga Group, which has invested extensively in the energy, transport and construction industries.

Gennady Tymoshenko­

Kone, the largest shareholder in the manufacture of elevators and escalators, and Chairman of the Board Antti Herlinin the value of the assets has increased this year from $ 1.27 billion to $ 6.74 billion.

In the list of the world’s 500 wealthiest, Tymoshenko is in 120th place and Herlin in 373th place.