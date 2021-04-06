Investing The valuation of Volkswagen’s share rose by almost 60 per cent in March, Danske says rally inspired Finns to buy shares in Germany

According to the expert, the advantage of German shares is the absence of exchange rate risk.

German The stock market’s share of Danske Bank’s Finnish customers’ share transactions rose sharply last month as Volkswagen’s share price attracted purchases.

Germany’s share rose to 5.3 percent, according to data released by Danske on Tuesday, up from 1.8 percent a year ago in March.

In March, the Helsinki Stock Exchange accounted for about 70 percent and the New York stock market for almost 14 percent. The share of German shares has been rising throughout the first half of the year.

“German shares offer Finns the same as the US market, ie diversification into industries that are not listed on the Finnish stock exchange. Compared to the United States, the advantage is the absence of exchange rate risk, ”says Danske Bank’s senior strategy Tuukka Kemppainen in the bulletin.

In March, the share of German shares was raised by Volkswagen in particular, whose news about investments in electric cars has clearly raised the share price this year. At the end of February, the company’s share paid EUR 193.7. At the end of the last day of March, the share was traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for more than 309 euros.

Volkswagen accounted for 8.6 per cent of Danske’s Finnish customers’ turnover in Germany. The share was also the best-selling share.

The United States the stock market’s share of stock trading leveled off in March from over 20 per cent in February to just under 14 per cent. Gamestop and the cinema chain AMC were still at the top of the most traded, but the share of these so-called meme shares is declining.

The Helsinki Stock Exchange’s share of Danske’s Finnish customer transactions continued at an all-time low of less than 70 percent. According to Kemppainen’s estimate, the calculation of the share may be a temporary phenomenon and may be affected by abundant listings.