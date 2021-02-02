Investing The stock of Gamestop, “lifted to the moon” by Reddit mania, will fall with a bang, and soon the masses of small investors may suffer big losses

Gamestop share of the gaming chain fell 30 percent on Monday and the plunge seems to continue on Tuesday.

Were you excited to invest in the shares of companies that have risen sharply in recent weeks in the hope of a quick quick win? The decision could have been poor, and potentially really expensive.

Last week’s stock market’s number one talk was the manic investment rally brought about by Reddit’s Wallstreetbets channel. As a result, the share of Gamestop, a gaming retail chain that has suffered particularly badly, went up in a rocket-like rise as investors said they were trying to raise shares to the moon.

Like a rocket, suddenly rising stocks often come down. And that seemed to be the case for Gamestop’s stock on Monday. Gamestop’s stock fell 30 percent on Monday, and in Tuesday’s forward-looking futures trade, Gamestop’s stock was nearly 40 percent frozen on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The share paid $ 225 when the New York Stock Exchange closed on Monday. It has fallen hundreds of dollars from nearly 470 bucks on Thursday.

Tuesday’s futures trade predicts the stock will fall on a rumble even on Tuesday, as in the futures trade, the share price was about $ 140 on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Who suffers from this rumble?

News agency Analysts interviewed by Reuters say inexperienced retail investors in particular are getting a Reddit mania in the midst of a collapse in stocks.

Last week, Melvin Capital and many other large investors who sold Gamestop short suffered huge losses as Gamestop’s stock soared to the clouds. The short sale effectively means that Melvin Capital and other major investors had bet on a fall in Gamestop’s stock.

Now, when shares fall, investors who have bought shares with the help of leverage are in a particularly vulnerable position. These investors have simply borrowed money from stockbrokers and used it to buy more shares than they would have been able to buy through a traditional stock account.

The method allows for large gains, but it is also extremely risky when stock prices plummet. Investors through a normal stock account can in practice only lose as much money as they have in their stock account. Leveraged investors may lose more than this, as they will also have to compensate the broker for the losses. The phenomenon is called in English margin call, in Finnish the phenomenon could be called, for example, forced sales.

A 31-year-old analyst interviewed by Reuters Riley Adamsin according to the leveraged investors are currently in a really vulnerable position. Adams is a 31-year-old analyst who runs a youngandtheinvested.com investment blog aimed at millennia.

How how many such distressed investors then are there?

Robinhood or TD Ameritrade, favored by tens of millions of small investors, declined to tell Reuters how much they have invested in Gamestop with leverage, for example.

Instead, director of Interactive Brokers Thomas Peterfly tells Reuters that about half of their 1.2 million accounts are leveraged accounts. According to Peterfly, there are usually thousands of forced sales a day, but last week the number rose.

Peterfly tells Reuters that about 27,000 of their customers have some sort of position related to Gamestop. Many of the positions sold last week belonged to short sellers of Gamestop.

Now for those who have plunged Gamestopia into short selling, the situation is an attractive place to finance. On the other hand, a stock market crash may also increase Gamestop’s short sales.

S3 Partners interviewed by Reuters Ihor Dusaniwskyn according to, the number of short sales of Gamestop shares has fallen by less than half over the past week. According to him, it is possible that the current fall in the share price will increase short sales. That, in turn, would accelerate stock sales as more traditional investors try to get rid of their holdings.