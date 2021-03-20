Investing The stock market mania grabbed Volkswagen and Kesko’s share, which benefits from restrictions, rose rapidly – Graphs show what happened in the market this week

For those who have invested in Volkswagen and Kesko, the past week has been profitable.

Car manufacturer Volkswagen doesn’t really shine in the imagination of danger, but this week the German trailer offered the actual roller coaster to those who invested in it.

The company first announced on Monday that it plans to build six battery plants in Europe and expand its electric car charging infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Volkswagen said it plans to invest about € 46 billion in electric and hybrid cars over the next five years. The company aims to be the global market leader in electronic communications by 2025 at the latest.

The news moved investors. At the end of Monday, Volkswagen’s share listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was valued at approximately EUR 239. On Thursday, the share price peaked at 333 euros. The rise was so brisk that the German financial supervisor BaFin began to monitor the situation.

On Friday, the stock’s valuation fell sharply, and Volkswagen parked at just over 280 euros.

The game store chain around Gamestop, on the other hand, has had enough danger since the beginning of the year. This week, the stock had a sharp downturn. As recently as the beginning of the week, the stock was valued at more than $ 270, at the end of the week only about $ 200.

In Finland perhaps the biggest financial news of the week came as of Monday, when Neste said it had chosen the location of a new renewable diesel refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Porvoo competed with Rotterdam for a billion-dollar investment, but it clearly lost to Rotterdam, among other things. due to the huge price difference.

Read more: Neste chose the Netherlands instead of Finland, and the reason is much bigger than just money – according to the expert, the limit of the great energy revolution is “pretty close”

The decision is not yet final, but with this wound it seems that only a miracle can reverse the investment in Porvoo. For Neste’s owners, the week was sluggish, as 8 percent of the share value melted.

In Finland, news coverage and the general atmosphere are again dominated by the coronavirus and the exceptional conditions it brings. The restaurants are closed, and this is reflected, for example, in the share price of the Finnish retail giant Kesko. The value of Kesko’s most traded and liquid B share has strengthened by 15.5 per cent during the “lock-in period” that began on Monday 8 March. This week, the rise came to nearly 10 percent.

The increase is significant, as at the same time the general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange has strengthened by 1.1 per cent since March 8, and this week it weakened by about one per cent.

Nokia, a manufacturer of networking devices, also provided big news by announcing internationally a savings program leading to job losses of up to 10,000. On Thursday, the company also said it estimates that its profitability will not improve significantly until 2023. According to the new target, the operating profit margin, which measures profitability, would be 10–13 in 2023. This year, the company forecasts it to be 7–10.

On a weekly basis, the news did not cause a large fluctuation in Nokia’s share price. The valuation of the company’s share fell by about 2 percent during the week.

Stateside the most anticipated news of the week included a decision by the country’s central bank on the Fed’s policy rate. As expected, the Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged in the range of 0.0–0.25%.

The interest rate debate has been keeping investors on their toes in the U.S. for several weeks now.

The Fed said Wednesday it estimates U.S. economic growth will be 6.5 percent this year. The OECD, the rich industrialized countries, ended up at the same rate of economic growth earlier in March. However, the change in the Fed’s forecast is exceptionally large, as three months ago the estimate for economic growth was 4.2 percent.

The key US stock indices S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones fell during the week.

Early year the topic of talk, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, was in the headlines this week as well. First, its valuation rose more than $ 60,000 for the first time about a week ago. Subsequently, European banking supervisor Esma warned investors about the “significant” risks posed by the rapid appreciation of bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

The warnings have not worked, at least in the United States, where Morgan Stanley will be the first bank in the United States to offer some of its asset management clients the opportunity to invest directly in bitcoin.

Morgan Stanley plans to offer three funds through which to invest in bitcoin. The investment products are only available to the bank’s wealthiest retail clients, whose investments are already worth at least $ 2 million.