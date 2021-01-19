Investing The state-owned investment company Solidium made a good result towards the end of the year

The return on investments was 13.5 percent at the end of 2020.

State Solidium’s equity investments, which manage minority holdings in listed companies, returned 13.5 per cent in June – December 2020, when the income statement includes the changes in the value of shares in the investment portfolio and dividends received from these companies.

The annual return for the entire calendar year was 6.5 percent.

Solidium the financial year begins on July 1 and ends at the end of June. Solidium’s role is to hold shares in “nationally significant” listed companies and to “strengthen and stabilize holdings” in these companies.

Holding companies should be more successful than their benchmarks, the company has outlined.

The value of Solidium’s shareholdings is EUR 7.62 billion. The largest single holding is Sampo, although it has been sold out.

CEO of Solidium Antti Mäkinen will present Solidium’s semi-annual report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 on Tuesday morning.

