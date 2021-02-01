Investing The idea of ​​shorting Gamestop thrown into the air by portfolio managers ’“ dinners ”brought Melvin Capital $ 4 billion in losses -“ This is not an investment, this is madness ”

The common idea of ​​portfolio managers to shorten certain stocks led to several funds losing returns in the buying crowd of Reddit investors.

Idea The short sale of Gamestop’s share was spun over at hedge fund portfolio managers’ dinners, according to the news agency Reuters citing several anonymous sources.

Last week’s stock rally, for example, brought hedge fund Melvin Capital to a loss of $ 4 billion, or about $ 3.3 billion a month. Data and analytics company S3 estimates to Reuters that Gamestop’s short sellers have lost a total of nearly $ 20 billion this year.

Reuters talks about the “ideal dreams” of portfolio managers, during which Selected members of hedge funds exchange ideas about the best trades. Portfolio managers tell Reuters that traders and analysts representing different hedge funds know each other well. Discussions have also exchanged ideas on which shares to short sell.

Last weeks however, private investors have exceptionally gathered for their own ideals at Reddit’s WallStreetBets online forum. Private investors began to buy shares in Gamestop, for example, by mass, in order to cram, among others, the hedge fund Melvin Capital. Melvin Capital and many other large investors had short-sold, i.e. bet on a fall in Gamestop’s stock.

The Reddit deal was started by a well-known investor in DeepF-ingValue. HS published its full interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Several hedge funds found themselves in the same situation, ie limiting their risks and realizing their losses.

Shopping frenzy also spread Nokia shares, although the company’s share was not subject to large-scale short selling. The phenomenon was also reflected, for example, in the rise in the share prices of Finnkino’s holding company AMC and Blackberry.

The value of Melvin Capital’s investments fell during January from about $ 12.5 billion to about $ 8 billion. In reality, Melvin lost 53 percent of the value of his investments, according to Reuters, but the losses remained at four billion with the help of other funds.

At least the hedge funds Point 72 and Citadel had to support Melvin with $ 2.75 billion to allow Melvin to close its short sale position on Gamestop at a big loss. According to Reuters, Point 72 lost 15 percent of the value of its investment due to the Melvin investment. The value of Citadele’s funds, on the other hand, has fallen by three per cent in January.

Maplelane Capital also sold Gamestop short and lost about 45 percent of the value of its investments. The value of Viking Global Investors’ investments, on the other hand, fell by seven percent.

Representatives of the funds concerned have not commented on the Reuters data.

Former Goldman Sachs trader Dinakar Singh is currently run by hedge fund Axon Capital, which did not short-circuit Gamestop. Singh sees agreeing on short sales as a bad idea.

“Everything is going well as long as it works. But when it stops working, a one-man problem becomes a headache for everyone. It’s going to be a circulating disaster, ”Singh tells Reuters.

The exceptional stock rally has raised questions about whether hedge funds will have to close down. Several investors and fund managers tell Reuters that their clients have been patient. With these prospects, the funds are not putting labels on the door due to the Reddit drug.

Instead, large investors are already preparing new ways to earn. According to a banker interviewed by Reuters, some of the big investors have begun to position themselves in the market so that they will benefit from possible subsequent acquisitions by Reddit troops.

Half a year then a Gamestop share was taken from the New York Stock Exchange for about four dollars.

Last Thursday, many trading platforms, such as Robinhood, restricted the purchase of a Gamestop stock, leading to a drop in its price. Restriction of trade is led to extensive laundry, which is likely to be clarified in the courts as well.

On Friday, the stock rose again and the closing price was $ 325.

“This is not investing, this is madness,” founder of Hayman Capital Management Kyle Bass tells Reuters.

“I’d be stunned if, in a month or two, Gamestop isn’t under a hundred dollars.”