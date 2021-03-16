Investing The financial supervisor rolls out to Finnish investment advisers: “It is good to understand that anyone can be guilty of criminal rate manipulation”

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority is involved in investigating events that have led to fluctuations in Gamestop’s and Nokia’s share prices, among other things.

Financial Supervision manager Anneli Tuominen warned investment advisers in some columns on Tuesday of legal liability: “Dissemination of misleading or completely false information with the aim of influencing the share price or acting as an investment professional and making purchase recommendations with the aim of influencing the share price may result in prohibited manipulation.”

Manipulating stock prices is a crime. The ban applies to all operators, including investment amateurs.

Professional analysts are still required to be impartial. They should also disclose any conflicts of interest and ownership of shares on the recommendation.

“But the rules also apply to anyone who constantly appears as an investment expert or makes investment recommendations. I would urge these activists to be careful that they do not become our customer, ie the subject of the investigation, ”says Tuominen.

Importing considers the increased interest in equity investment to be good and desirable in itself, but regrets that some investors do not seem to understand the difference between legitimate factual information and opinions cast on social media channels.

“It should go without saying that investment decisions should be based on factual information, and the information shared in Some should be viewed with a certain skepticism. It just doesn’t seem to get there. If someone wants to lottery with shares, then of course it is their own thing, ”says Tuominen.

The impact of social media on the market came to international attention at the end of January, when the value of a Gamestop share that runs computer game stores suddenly rose very sharply.

Underlying this was a debate in the Wall Street Bets group on the Reddit platform, which encouraged small investors to buy shares in Gamestop and some other companies, including Nokia. The drive was driven by an attempt to get the investment companies that sold Gamestop shares short to their knees.

Tuominen recalls that the attempt to influence share prices for profit can also be a manipulation by force.

Financial supervision is the head of the capital markets supervisory department Armi Taipaleen involved in international co-operation, in which market events around the so-called meme stocks are investigated.

In the United States, events have been clarified, including in congressional hearings. The investment boom was accompanied by, among other things, questionable trading restrictions.