Investing The billion-dollar investment firm was forced to sell when the leverage turned in the wrong direction

A large investment company crashed on Friday and investment banks have reported billions in losses in the case.

Friday looked on the upper sides quite a normal day in the market. Good economic data was obtained from the United States and the world’s most watched stock index, the S & P500, closed at new record highs.

However, a lot happened under the financial news and major indices. Prices for American media companies Viacom and Discovery fell nearly 30 percent. Also in the Chinese market, the prices of many technology companies fell sharply and sales volumes were exceptionally high.