Investing The big players in the stock market probably took the biggest gains in the Gamestop drug

In it, retail investors succeeded in making Mestin Capital, which sold Gamestop short, have to record huge losses from its bet.

Who in the end to win in the stock market revolt that started last week?

Last week’s stock rally, among other things, a game trade in shares of Gamestop and Nokia, among others, was launched on a social media platform such as Reddit and Discord’s small investor mass movement.

Investors began to buy Gamestop shares by force to crowd out hedge fund Melvin Capital. Among other things, Melvin Capital had sold short, ie bet on a fall in Gamestop’s share price.

The buying frenzy also spread to some other stocks such as Nokia, although Nokia was not affected by large-scale short selling.

For small investors there were a variety of motives behind the mass movement, but one of the ideas put forward by the speakers was that if Wall Street billionaires who caused the financial crisis more than a decade ago still ruthlessly benefit from the plight of a weak company, why not even small investors could benefit from hedge funds.

Many of the current thirties who participated in the small investor strike have suffered the consequences of the financial crisis throughout their adult lives. During the recession that followed the crisis, the career development of graduates may have remained weak. Many still have large student loans and credit card debts outstanding.

At least some succeeded in their goals. Financial magazine Wall Street Journal interviewed young adults at the end of the week who had been able to repay their creditors with Gamestop proceeds.

Lehden to interview Den Kovacs had made a $ 2,500 profit on the deals so far, which allowed him to repay his credit card debt of € 7,000. A WallStreetBets group spokesman said the magazine had paid off the $ 23,000 student loan in full.

However, the biggest winners of the buying fever are probably the big players in the market and professional investors. A professional investor in Finland as well Kim Väisänen said that he did Nokia stores in the midst of 43 percent revenue in the midst of the biggest upswing. Väisänen held approximately 100,000 Nokia shares.

Eventually, many small investors may lose out on the game if they don’t understand selling in a timely manner. The buoyancy caused by the force will only last as long as there are more buyers of the stock than sellers. Those who buy at the highest rate will inevitably lose their money.

“Many investors have not yet realized their profits by selling their shares. It may be that the discussion boards later show disappointed small investors who bought too late, ”said USC University Finance Professor. Larry Harris said in a Reuters interview.

In the end, however, Gamestop is a company in deep difficulty with little real value.

For small investors many large treasurers joined the trades launched by the mass movement. According to Reuters, they were able to benefit not only from rising share prices but also from the fees they can charge for lending shares to short sellers in a tight spot.

Market makers and stockbrokers also benefited from the fees generated by exceptionally large trading volumes.

Mutual funds that have an old cancellation of cheaply acquired Gamestop shares are also beneficial. According to Reuters, for example, the asset management company Fidelity’s low-priced stock fund held two million Gamestop shares in early January, up about $ 1 billion in recent weeks.

There the crowd of small investors succeeded in making Melvin Capital record huge losses on its Gamestop bet. The company said on Thursday after closing its short selling position. The risks apparently grew so great that the fund could not afford to wait for the share value to fall sometime in the future.

The company didn’t say the size of the loss, but it’s billions of dollars anyway.

Just on Thursday, many trading platforms restricted the purchase of a Gamestop share, leading to a drop in its price. Melvin Capital has presumably been able to benefit from the measure and survive with smaller losses. Restrictions on trade have led to widespread aftercare, which is likely to be settled in the courts as well.