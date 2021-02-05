Investing The Bank of Finland and other central banks in the euro area begin to calculate and publish the carbon footprint of their investments

“The Bank of Finland has already identified the largest sources of emissions in the investment portfolio,” writes Governor Olli Rehn on the blog.

Finland In the future, the Bank and other euro area central banks will take climate risks into account in their investment activities. The decision covers the investment of central banks’ own financial assets.

Central banks report on the climate risks of their investments using a uniform method and calculate the carbon footprint of investment assets. The calculations will also be made public. Central banks agreed on the principles on Wednesday.

Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn says in their blog postthat the Bank of Finland, like some other central banks, has already decided to invest in accordance with the principles of responsible investment. These include responsibility for the environment, society and good governance.

Investment monitoring the carbon footprint brings concreteity to sustainability goals. According to Rehn, the Bank of Finland has already calculated the carbon footprint of its equity and fixed income portfolio and identified the largest sources of emissions.

“At the Bank of Finland, we have been actively working towards a decision, as climate work is an important part of managing investment assets. Towards the end of the year, we decided on our own principles of responsible investment, which define climate goals as an integral part of portfolio management. Climate change poses economic risks and, on the other hand, it also creates opportunities in the form of new businesses and innovations, ”Rehn writes.

More and more financial and investment institutions have begun to set concrete emission reduction targets for their investment activities. For example Nordea said on Thursday, in connection with its earnings announcement, that it intends to reduce the carbon footprint of its investment and credit portfolio by 40-50% by 2030.