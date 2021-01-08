Investing Tesla founder Elon Musk became the richest man in the world, overtaking Jeff Bezos

The estimated value of Musk’s assets is now about $ 195 billion.

World the richest man is now known as the founder of the electric car company Tesla Elon Musk, survives the news agency From the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The rise in the value of Tesla’s share on Thursday propelled Musk’s pass to the founder of the online store Amazon Jeff Bezosin. Bezos managed to dominate the title of the richest in the world since 2017.

The calculated value of Musk’s assets, according to Bloomberg, was about $ 195 billion, or about 160 billion euros, on Thursday after the stock market closed. The value of Bezos’ assets is about ten billion dollars less.

Musk is also known as the founder of the space company Space X.

Musk commented on the issue itself on a social media service on Twitter on Thursday.

“How weird,” Musk, known as a colorful tweeter, wrote.

“Well, back to work.”

The value of Musk’s assets has grown by more than $ 150 billion a year. The reason for this is the large increase in the value of the Tesla share he founded. In November, Musk became the second richest man in the world.

Economy despite the turmoil, the richest in the world became even richer a lot last year.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the computed value of the world’s ten wealthiest assets rose to $ 321 billion, or € 263 billion, as of December 25th. Of the ten, Musk became the richest.

After Musk and Bezos, the third wealthiest person in the world is the founder of the software company Microsoft Bill Gates. There are five people in the world with assets worth more than one hundred billion dollars.