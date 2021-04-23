D.he time for excuses is over. Too cumbersome, too expensive, too poor returns – that used to apply to sustainable investments. If you want to put your savings on the stock market today and do not want to spend too much on fees or time for research, you will find a lavish range of passive index funds (ETF) that invest their capital only in companies that protect the environment, the social and the good Keeping an eye on corporate governance. The supply of such ETFs under the catchphrase ESG is growing, felt, daily – the demand as well, as Carlo Funk, ESG strategist for the asset manager State Street in Europe, confirms: “The demand for sustainability runs through the entire investor community, from small investors with the 50 euro savings plan to large investors who sometimes invest billions. “

So big the choice, so difficult the choice. If you only enter the keyword ESG on the comparison platform justetf.com, you will be offered 121 different index funds, 93 for stocks, 28 for bonds. How do you find the right one for you?