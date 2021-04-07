Investing Stockmann combines its share classes into one, the company does not pay a dividend

The amalgamation of share classes does not require any action from shareholders.

Trading company At Wednesday’s Annual General Meeting, Stockmann has decided to merge its A and B share classes. The Annual General Meeting also confirmed the decision not to pay a dividend for last year.

After the amalgamation of the share classes, Stockmann has only one share class, in which the shares belong to one vote and otherwise have similar rights. Trading in the company’s only share class and new shares is expected to begin on April 12.

The Board’s proposal to merge the share classes was supported by all participants in the vote. The merger does not require any action from shareholders.

Stockmann had to apply for corporate restructuring last year, where its debts were cut. The district court approved the restructuring program in early February. Among other things, the department store in central Helsinki was put up for sale in order to repay debts.