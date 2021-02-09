Investing Softbank, which was in trouble a year ago, made a record result – investments estimated to be rotten eggs turned golden, CEO Masayoshi Son rejoiced.

The sharp rise in the value of technology companies towards the end of the year and Softbank’s own capital arrangements turned the troubled Japanese large investor company into a rocket.

Last in March, Japanese technology giant Softbank was in trouble. The coronavirus stiffened its investments in many platform growth companies with a fierce hand.

Major investments, for example, in the real estate sector growth company Wework as well as investments in various taxi services around the world (Didi, Grab, Ola, Uber) seemed to suffer significantly from the coronavirus as people started working from home and taxi rides declined.

Wework alone, Softbank, and its giant fund Vision Fund, had invested more than $ 10 billion, according to investor estimates.

Multi to the founder and CEO of Softbank, a Korean-Japanese Masayoshi to Son already the same fate he had experienced during the stock market crash of the 2000 IT bubble.

At that time, Son, who had already been named the richest man in the world, lost most of his assets.

However, in the summer of 2000, in the midst of all difficulties, Softbank, led by Son, invested $ 20 million in a start-up Chinese growth company called Alibaba.

Since then, the value of that investment has more than 5,000-fold.

Softbank the share price fell so sharply in the spring and winter of 2020 that the value of the company’s Chinese holding in Alibaba alone, which had already risen to more than $ 100 billion, exceeded Softbank’s market capitalization.

The Elliott Management Fund, known as an aggressive venture capitalist, saw an opportunity at the time. It began buying shares of Softbank for billions of dollars in February 2020.

In addition to Alibaba’s stake, Softbank at the time had an estimated $ 100 billion stake in various telecommunications companies (Softbank Corp., Sprint / T-mobile) and the semiconductor company ARM.

Elliot demanded that Softbank sell these holdings, while demanding transparency in the company’s transactions.

Softbank therefore began to rapidly improve its capital structure. Pressure from the new minority owner spurred painful solutions.

In April-August, it raised 15.4 billion in funding for its shares in Alibaba, in May it sold a $ 2.9 billion stake in Japanese telecom operator Softbank Corp., and in June-August it sold a $ 20 billion stake in American telecom operator T-Mobile.

In September, the same pace continued. Softbank sold an additional $ 11.8 billion in shares in Softbank Corp and all of its Slack corporate messaging shares. It also said it had reached an agreement with American Nvidia to sell the semiconductor company ARM for $ 40 billion. That deal is still the fault of the competition authorities.

In December, American robotics company Boston Robotics was allowed to go for $ 1.1 billion, and in January, Softbank sold Uber shares for $ 2 billion.

At the same time At the time, the general favorable price development of technology companies helped Softbank.

The effects of the corona pandemic were not as devastating for many growth companies as had previously been feared. Money blamed on the market by central banks and government stimulus sharply boosted the value of stocks, especially technology stocks.

For example, the Nasdaq 100 index, which measures the success of the 100 most important companies listed on the Nasdaq Technology Exchange, showed a return of as much as 49 percent in 2020.

“ The general favorable price development of technology companies helped Softbank.

At the same time, many companies affected by some of their businesses due to the corona pandemic saw other business units rise to unprecedented prosperity.

While Uber’s taxi services, for example, suffered, the delivery of goods and food to homes experienced a downright digital leap, and food driver service Uber Eats became a driver of Uber’s growth.

Softbank was one of the big beneficiaries of the digital leap and the recent technological hype.

The stock exchange listings of various growth companies in particular saw sharp increases in value towards the end of the year.

Read more: The prices of the two listed technology companies would skyrocket, raising the question: Should I already be worried?

In December, a US food delivery company was listed on the stock exchange Doordash, whose market capitalization had already soared to more than $ 57 billion on Monday this week.

Softbank’s Vision Fund became Doordash’s largest shareholder in early 2018 with an investment of $ 680 million. It owns 24.9 percent of Doordash, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Softbank itself, with its investments, was in the market in the summer to accelerate that investment drug.

Read more: Media information: Japan’s Softbank has acquired technology giant stock options worth billions of dollars

“ Softbank was one of the big beneficiaries of the digital leap and the recent technological hype.

On Monday Softbank reported its results for the year and the last quarter of the year. The share price rose 4.5 percent as the company announced its big profits.

Nine months earlier, Softbank’s financial year ending in March 2020 had ended the largest loss in the company’s history, wrote Japanese financial media Nikkei Asia.

Now, according to Nikkei Asia, the cumulative result for April – December 2020 was a record three trillion yen, or almost 24 billion euros.

Quarter net profit was 1.17 trillion yen, equivalent to more than nine billion euros.

Last Softbank’s share price has been so high in February 2000, when prices peaked before the IT bubble burst, WSJ says.

“It’s finally time to reap the harvest,” Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said at a media conference about Vision Fund’s success.

According to Softbank, the October – December 2020 quarter was also the best in Vision Fund’s history. The value of the investments of these two funds was $ 13 billion.

“Just a year ago, everyone said the Vision Fund only lays eggs,” Son said at the news conference.

“But most of the eggs were golden.”