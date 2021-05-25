Investing So in the yard that Paavo Väyrynen is also scared: HS Visio found out what foreign investors know about Finland.

The investment company Blackrock is a significant owner in Finland. One could imagine that the company has a lot to say about our country. However, this is not the case, as foreign investors are not interested in Finland, but in the development of our country.

If wants to know who owns Finland, it is worth browsing the flagging announcements on the Nasdaq website. All owners of more than five percent of businesses must publish ownership.

Looking at the flagging announcements of recent weeks, it becomes clear that Blackrock, one of the world’s largest investment companies, is also a significant owner in Finland. During the spring, the company has flagged in Sampo, Nordea, Nokian Tires, Neste and Orion, among others.