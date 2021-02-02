Investing Silver prices rose after investors posted on Reddit – now many suspect that the messages were driven by a hedge fund plot

Tips on artificially depressing the price of silver could come from Reddit discussions from experienced investors. For various reasons, institutional investors may have kept the price of silver low, but the power of small investors may now have opened up price formation.

Last the market turbulence that started at the beginning of the week has raised the price of silver to an exceptionally high level. Now traders trading in their silver trades are trying to figure out who triggered the buying ecstasy that has begun on the Reddit platform, says the news agency Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, the nickname that started the conversation on Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum jjalaj30 has logged in to the site nine months ago and has written to the site only twice.

The posts were written only after a discussion in the group rushed into a sharp rise in price in GameStop in recent weeks.

Both writings have since been deleted.

The writings, nicknamed jjalaj30, sparked an rush of investors to buy BlackRock’s iShares Silver Trust ETFs.

Reddit users are now wondering whether the casual user’s messages were the plot of some hedge fund that used the famous investment discussion group to pull prices, the perception of an individual investor he wanted to make public and benefit from the situation, or something else.

In the second Bloombergin in a thorough story sets out a number of reasons why certain institutional investors may have kept the price of silver for various monetary and exchange rate policy reasons or to artificially secure their own investment.

According to the story, there have also been repeated doubts in the market that certain major Wall Street banks have taken large investment positions against rising silver prices, and therefore may have been able to limit price increases with their market power.

The phenomenon is also familiar from different decades, when states or large investors have wanted to manipulate the price of silver for various reasons.

“Reddit has opened a box in Pandora “, Jupiter Asset Management Gold and Silver Group Director Ned Naylor-Leyland assesses Bloomberg.

“We are currently seeing how a key raw material and type of financial asset has been released to find its true value.”