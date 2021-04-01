Investing Real estate investors still believe in renting offices in Europe and in the suction of Finland – these are the major international investors now investing in.

Investors expect the European rental market to grow 5 percent this year, a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE says. In Finland, international investors are increasingly interested in offices, logistics properties and certain rental apartments in core areas. At the same time, regional segregation is sharpening.

Office space Ownership and leasing are of interest to major European investors as the corona pandemic continues and telecommuting increases, according to a recent survey by international real estate consulting firm CBRE.

In December – January, CBRE asked 415 major real estate investors their views on this year’s investment outlook in Europe.

Investors’ views were generally quite optimistic. Nearly 60 percent of respondents said they expect their purchases to increase this year, and two-thirds of respondents said they expect sales activity to be either equal to or higher than in 2020.

Based on these responses, CBRE ended up predicting that real estate investment in Europe will grow by 5% this year compared to last year.

Investors of particular interest were investments in office properties, the future of which many teleworkers have already had doubts about.

However, the interest is more clearly in good areas.

“The offices in the core areas and in good locations are interesting,” says the research director of CBRE Finland Jussi Niemistö says. “But the gap to secondary office space is growing.”

CBRE’s research director Jussi Niemistö­

In other words, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get tenants for unpopular areas or for offices further away from good transport links or various centers or centers.

This is partly due to a change in the use of the premises.

As telework increases, a well-located Business Premises is a business card and a space where employees meet their customers or come to work, for example, three times a week to meet each other and work as a team.

Offices in addition, large investors are interested in logistics properties and rental apartments.

Logistics properties are seen as interesting due to the growth of e-commerce, among other things.

As consumer behavior changes, large logistics centers are needed on the one hand for key transport hubs in growth centers, and on the other hand for smaller centers in places where a lot of people live.

According to Niemistö, there are many differences in rental housing within Europe. Finland pleases many foreigners in that there are no rent regulations here.

“In Finland, the approach is straightforward.”

The headland says that when talking to international clients, the wishes of many repeat the desire for a combination of core offices and housing investment. As rents are largely determined by supply and demand, Finland is an attractive market in low interest rates.

“Helsinki, Turku and Tampere are talked about and favored.”

However, there is currently a tenant market in the rental market, Niemistö estimates.

Some rented people are moving to owner-occupied housing, inspired by low interest rates, which has been reflected in a pick-up in housing sales and rising house prices.

The shock situation, with a huge amount of rent to offer, is also due to the fact that many students have moved to their homes in their home areas, and at the same time Airbnb tenants have converted apartments for short-term accommodation into ordinary rental apartments, Niemistö explains.

In the metropolitan area of ​​the so-called good primeThe return target for residential properties is 3.20 per cent of invested capital. The corresponding figure is 3.75 in Tampere, 3.85 in Turku and “closer to five per cent” in Lahti, Niemistö says.

Helsinki was not among the ten most interesting cities for investors in Europe, with larger cities dominating the top positions.

From investors they also asked which European countries they estimate will recover the fastest from the pandemic and return to pre-corona epidemic investment levels.

Germany was ranked first in this list, with France, Sweden, Britain and Britain coming in next. Finland was the tenth country on the list.

According to Niemistö, the interest of investors in Finland is very similar to elsewhere in Europe.

“The core is in higher quality offices. There is also interest in logistics, warehouses and rental apartments. ”

According to the survey, respondents are now also interested in various alternative care facilities, nursing homes and kindergartens. The popularity of data centers is also projected to grow as remote connections and data usage increase.

From the individual Of the European cities, London was considered the most attractive by investors, despite the fact that Britain has left the EU and the City of London’s financial sector is projected to suffer the effects of the EU gap.

According to Niemistö, the popularity of London can be explained by the fact that 36 per cent of the respondents are German.

“When it was not allowed to mention the targets of one’s own country in the survey, the big hubs are selected at the top. They look at their own favorites from outside Germany. ”

Homeland love and conservatism are often emphasized in investors’ views, Niemistö estimates.

The respondents were British and French, 11 per cent each. Nordic investors accounted for nine per cent of the respondents.

Warsaw, the capital of Poland, rose to number nine on the list of European cities.

“Warsaw is interesting. There are good connections to the whole of Europe. ”

Pension company Ilmarinen has recently invested hundreds of millions of euros in Australia. A consortium of $ 1.3 billion, or € 840 million, with two other large pension investors plans to invest in housing.

In Australia, for example, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are of interest to investors.

Director of Ilmarinen’s international real estate investments Mikko Antila says Ilmarinen has entered the Australian rental housing market because there are hardly any institutional rental housing operators there. The market is underdeveloped and there are mainly private investors.

“Now there is a big structural change going on,” Antila says. Expected income in apartments is more than one percentage point higher than in Helsinki, Antila estimates.

According to CBRE’s Jussi Niemistö, investors are interested in quite similar “key cities and growth centers” around the world.

In the Nordic capitals, investors are also interested in the same attractions.

“Just change the name of the city. Population and job growth, positive mood and good still life, ”Niemistö lists.

Real estate investment the golden age, or at least the functioning of the market, is partly reflected in the survey’s inquiry into how many believe that discounts are available at available purchases.

“On the logistics side, only seven percent even say they are looking for discounts.”

Instead of the so-called value add In office properties, ie those in less well-located locations that require more risk and development and investment, as many as 86 per cent believe that discounts are available.

In the best marketplaces and hotels, demanding price reductions was considered almost obvious.

The headland according to tenants, creditworthiness and reputation are important to investors. Similarly, the importance of responsibility is constantly emphasized in the investment decisions of large international investors.

“We want the highest possible environmental certificate.”