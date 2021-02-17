Investing Qt Group, which grew out of Nokia’s ruins, is the price rocket of recent years – now its share is by far the most expensive on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange

The share price has increased 15-fold in three years. The software company, which issued a positive earnings warning at the end of January, will release its results on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Thursday Qt Group, which publishes its October-December results, is one of the stock exchange’s biggest recent success stories. The value of the company’s share has risen by more than 250 percent over the past year, and now has a market capitalization of more than two billion euros.

Market value means the value of the total number of all the company’s shares.

Measured by a three-year price increase, Qt Group is by far the number one on the Helsinki Stock Exchange with a price increase of more than 1,400 per cent.

Qt Group’s history dates back to the early 1990s in Norway. Its history sidelined Nokia for a few years, and in late 2012, Qt passed entirely to software company Digia. The company was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in May 2016, when it exited Digia.

Fast The price development has already caused that when comparing the prices of one share on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, the price of a Qt Group’s share is already the highest on the main list of the stock exchange.

Its share was traded on Wednesday morning at around EUR 82.6. For example, the second most expensive Kone share on the stock exchange cost about 68.5 euros at the same time.

Of course, the price of an individual share is mainly curiosity, because the company can adjust the number of shares with various splits and similar actions as it wishes.

The price of Admicom’s share on the First North list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange is in the range of EUR 114.

Qt Group there are at least three factors behind success.

It’s in the right industry at the right time, it has a good pricing model and, judging by all, good technology and well-managed management to expand the company.

Qt Group makes software development tools that make it easy to make graphical user interfaces. Its tools also make it easy to make operating system-independent applications.

Such devices, which can be controlled from the screens without buttons, are proliferating in cars, various healthcare metrics, and even coffee machines, for example.

As the so-called Internet of Things becomes more widespread and computer-assisted functions are combined with almost all electrical devices, there is a growing need for Qt Group tools.

High-speed 5g networks for telecom operators are likely to accelerate this change.

Qt Group collects its money in two ways – from developer licenses, that is, according to how many software developers in the company use Qt tools.

In addition, Qt charges portions of finished products made with its equipment, such as each monitor mounted on the car’s center console that has been developed with its tools.

Qt Group says it operates in more than 70 industries around the world, from electric cars to industrial automation and various television equipment.

After the rapid growth of net sales, investors have been willing to pay high prices for the company with the traditional share price / earnings per share (p / e ratio).

So far, it has been very profitable for those who believe in Qt Group.

The company’s largest owner is Ingman Development Oy of the Ingman family, which owns more than 21 percent of the Qt Group.