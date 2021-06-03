Investing One graphic shows how the market was finally mixed up in 2021

The sharp rise in AMC’s share of the cinema chain in recent days shows that successful investment and intelligence necessarily have nothing to do with each other, writes Joonas Laitinen, a news producer for HS’s financial editorial.

AMC 2,850 per cent, Gamestop 1,398 per cent and dogecoin 9,002 per cent. The figures show the return percentages of the hottest speculative investments in the first half of the year.

They mean that if you had invested $ 1,000 in AMC stock at the beginning of the year, your investment would now be worth more than $ 29,500. For the gaming store chain Gamestop, the investment would have risen to almost $ 15,000 and for the dogecoin to as much as $ 91,000.

Illustratively, Bitcoin, which was much upset during the first half of the year, has offered investors a return of about 36 percent towards the end of the year.

New Year’s Eve Placing 2020 in an AMC, Gamestop, or dogecoin certainly seemed as smart to many as riding a bike on the highway in the wrong direction.

Gamestop and AMC were struggling for their existence at the time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dogecoin, on the other hand, is all about the fact that the currency in question was originally created as a joke.

Now the joke has made many millionaires. For example, The New York Times interviewed in May In his Daily podcast 33 years old Glauber Contessotoa, whose investments had swelled to well over $ 1 million. Despite this, he does not intend to sell his investments.

The interview as a whole is excellent. It’s fun, amazing and even touching. At the same time, it vividly illustrates how acidic investing has become this year.

As a result of the coronary virus, central banks have revived the economy by unprecedented amounts. One of the side effects of money pumping is a somehow-driven investment culture, in which even large investments are made on a sentimental basis, regardless of whether investing in the target in question makes sense in the light of the figures.

The year 2021 has taught that in investing, getting to know the companies ’business and analyzing the future can be as productive as mass hysteria or e.g. Elon Muskin following Tweets.

Acid strip began a rumble in January, when Gamestop bowed to a rise of about 1,740 percent in a few weeks. At the heart of the rise was Wallstreetbets, an investor forum on Reddit.

That column incited retail investors to buy shares in Gamestop and to discipline hedge funds that were betting on Gamestop’s plight.

Investors partially succeeded in their goal, as data and analytics company S3 estimated to Reuters early in the year that Gamestop’s short sellers lost nearly $ 20 billion during January. On the other hand, Gamestop quickly fell down and thus caused large losses to investors who bought the company’s shares at an overpriced price.

Among them was the dogecoin investor Contessoto, interviewed by The Day, who jumped into the Gamestop rocket when the company’s stock paid about $ 300. Shortly after that, the investment plummeted.

What was interesting about Gamestop-Saga was that it came completely out of the way for hedge funds, stockbrokers and financial media. It was the first time small investors were taken seriously on Wall Street. This comes to the fore, for example, in The Wall Street Journal’s Gamestop Rise podcast series To The Moon.

Institutional investor discipline is also partly about the rise of the cinema chain AMC in recent weeks. The company’s share price has risen sharply since the end of last week. The price doubled just during Wednesday.

AMC’s rise is much the same as Gamestop’s January rise. Its shares have also been sold a lot short, which means that many investors expect the company’s share price to fall. According to information service Refinitiv, more than one in five AMC shares has been sold short.

Financial analytics firm Ortex, meanwhile, told news agency Reuters that AMC’s short sellers suffered $ 2.75 billion in losses on Wednesday alone.

Thursday’s pre-trade gives indications that the share will continue to rise on Thursday as well. Belief remained strong, at least on the Wallstreetbets discussion channel.

“We can’t stop … They can’t stop us, even if they try … we’re real warriors … We’re going to continue,” a user named Ninjatruth wrote according to Reuters.

Analysts do not share the optimism of Reddit investors. For example, according to Refinitiv, the target price for an AMC share is now $ 5.1, which is 91.8 percent lower than the current price. Many are warning the stock is still coming down.

“When the music runs out, I think this stock will fall hard,” says Miller Tabak’s strategist Matt Maley Yahoo Financelle.

This is certainly known to many investors. The question is how long the party will last.