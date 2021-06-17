Investing Minister Kurvinen’s investment portfolio includes shares and funds worth more than 66,000 euros: “I consider it a fun hobby”

In Finland, ministers must declare their financial interests at home and abroad.

Thursday to Parliament a letter was issued to recent ministers that is, the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikon (Central) and Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvisen (central) affiliations.

Kurvinen’s data shows that his investment portfolio includes fund units and shares totaling just over EUR 66,300 at Thursday afternoon’s exchange rates. About half of the portfolio is equities and half are fund units.

Kurvinen tells HS that he intends to refrain from making share transactions for the duration of his ministry.

Kurvinen says that he is a typical small investor who gradually saves from the accumulated salaries “for the sake of a good and bad day”. He says he doesn’t usually do day trading, but invests for the long term with a view to saving.

“I try to follow the instructions of smart experts and diversify into different investment products and industries. I consider it a fun hobby and it may be necessary to follow the general economic development more closely, ”says Kurvinen.

Kurvinen says that he made his first investments in the bank’s mutual funds at the age of 18–19, when summer job blockages and student gift funds went into the funds.

“I’ve been investing directly in the stock market for just under ten years.”

Of the shares The largest single pot in Kurvinen’s portfolio is taken by the shares of the Finnish elevator and escalator company Kone, of which the Minister holds 41 shares. Kurvinen owns shares in a total of 24 Finnish listed companies. In addition to Kone, Finnair, Fortum and Neste, as well as the forest companies Metsä Board, UPM and Stora Enso, are involved.

In addition, Kurvinen holds shares in foreign listed funds, ie ETFs, for almost EUR 13,000. Kurvis has approximately EUR 20,000 in the mutual funds of S Bank, Nordnet and Säästöpankki.

Kurvinen says that he cannot give investment advice to anyone, but urges those who start investing to be aware of the risks of their operations.

“Historical returns are not the same as future returns. The risks must be understood, and it is not worth putting the money you need into your investments. ”

Finns have recently become more excited about stock investing, and also the popularity of equity savings accounts has been huge. Kurvinen says that he considers the increased investment enthusiasm to be mainly a positive thing.

“We have had a culture where individuals have not invested directly in equities. We have lagged behind Sweden in that. When ordinary working people can invest, households will be able to increase their wealth even more. ”

The section describing Saarikko’s shareholdings and other corporate holdings lists OP’s pension and investment insurance worth approximately EUR 58,000.