Investing Many popular stocks melted, and investors wonder if now is the time for discount purchases or panic sales – Graphs show what happened on the stock exchanges this week

There may be a shift in the stock market from technology stocks and other companies that have benefited from the home, to companies that have benefited from the opening up of economies after the coronary virus.

Let’s get started of the figures: Helsinki Stock Exchange general index -2.74 per cent, Neste –8.3 per cent, Nasdaq Composite –2.1 per cent, Tesla –11.5 per cent. The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange fell into the pipeline for the second week, and in Finland many investors in the energy company Neste in particular lost their money. At the end of the last Friday in February, its share cost approximately EUR 54.5. After yesterday, less than 50 euros.

Past the week was also rude to those who invested in American stocks. For example, Nasdaq Composite, which places a strong emphasis on technology and growth companies, has fallen 8.3 percent from a record on February 12th.

HS Vision is a supplier specializing in the market Alex af Heurlin summed up the analysis in the headline on Friday with a question from many investors: How annoying can it be for technology companies to fall in price?

The drop in the Nasdaq Composite Index has been three times higher than, for example, the S & P500 index, which describes the price development of large US companies.

In this respect, the dramatic listing at the beginning of this text is also somewhat misleading in its narrative: the S & P500 index rose 0.8 percent last week.

At the same time, it is an indication that the stock market may be shifting from technology stocks and other domestic companies to companies benefiting from the post-coronary virus opening, rather than a steady drop.

“As the economy opens up, other sectors will see fantastic growth. The return prospects of large technology companies and growth companies, on the other hand, are not nearly as good, ”said Ned Davis Research, chief strategy officer for the United States. Ed Clissold news agency According to Reuters.

From Finland’s point of view, however, the idea of ​​breaking the corona locks feels distant right now, when the country is talking about a vague “no-travel ban” and wants to introduce sections of the Emergency Preparedness Act.

Transition technology stocks to other sectors will also be accelerated by rising US interest rates. The interest rate on the 10-year U.S. loan rose to 1.625 percent on Friday, its highest level in more than a year.

An increase in interest rates is detrimental to share prices, among other things because it raises companies’ financing costs and makes interest rates an attractive investment option for shares. For technology companies, and especially for growing technology companies, rising interest rates are particularly toxic because their value is determined by the current value of cash flows expected years to come.

According to the old logic, when interest rates rise, for example, financial companies and energy companies should be safer targets than the technology sector when interest rates rise.

For example, according to estimates reported by the news agency Reuters, the financial sector and more traditional industries are expected to generate significantly higher returns this year than the technology sector. According to the analysis company Refinitiv, the return expectations of the technology sector are still at a higher level than the long-term history.

For some, now is a good time to head to stores and buy technology stocks at an affordable price.

In the wake of the sharper swing in technology stocks, the trolls of the IT bubble of the 21st century art come to mind. At that time, the value of Nasdaq Composite melted on March 10, 2000-9. between October 2002 and 353%. Compared to that, Teslank’s recent sharp drop seems small.

Now, at least according to some experts, technology companies are in a much more stable position at the turn of the millennium.

“The state of the technology sector is much healthier than it was at the time. I’m still optimistic and I think that the foundation sector is stable. I don’t see a huge drop in the summer of 2000, ”says Synovus Trust’s senior portfolio manager Daniel Morgan To Reuters.