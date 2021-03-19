Investing Mandatum Life is setting up a new asset management company to serve UHNWI people, but what the heck does that really mean?

According to Mandatum Life’s Petri Niemisvirta, the competition for Finland’s few true rich people is international.

Financial group In February, Sampo announced that it would establish a new asset management company alongside Mandatum Life, a life insurance company. The management of all Sampo’s investment assets will be centralized in Mandatum Asset Management. In addition, the unit serves institutional investors and UNHWI clients.

Sampo’s investment assets total EUR 22.6 billion, which is mostly used to cover the technical provisions of the insurance companies it owns, so there are enough assets to manage. But what the heck is a UHNWI customer?

The abbreviation comes from the words ultra high net worth individual that is, an ultra-wealthy person in Finnish. How to become one?

“In the world, it usually means investment assets of at least EUR 30–50 million, depending on the company. There are so few wealthy people in Finland that such a group is quite small. That is why many players consider investment assets of around EUR 10 million to be the limit, ”says Mandatum Life, CEO Petri Niemisvirta says.

Very wealthy clients are offered a personal treasurer or even a team of treasurers who really cater to the client’s individual investment and other financial management needs.

The client is contacted regularly, but the fund manager can practically always be available to the client to discuss non-investment issues if necessary.

Niemisvirta estimates that there are some thousands of ultra-wealthy people in Finland, which is very small compared to the size of the country compared to most European countries.

“Even in the Baltic countries, there are quite a lot of really wealthy people compared to the size of the country and its short independent history. There, however, wealth is so unevenly distributed that the investing middle class is almost completely absent, ”says Niemisvirta.

In Finland according to Niemisvirta’s estimate, the number of really rich people has not increased much. At least if the situation is assessed on the basis of GDP growth and the even distribution of income.

“Often the background to prosperity is the sale of the company, but even in Finns it is typical that the company is sold at a rather early stage and is satisfied with a few million instead of increasing the value of the company itself,” says Niemisvirta.

When a client gives the treasurer the right to invest funds in turn according to jointly agreed rules of the game, we are talking about full proxy financial management.

In addition to the ultra-rich, full proxy financial management is available to even the more ordinary wealthy, whose international abbreviation is HNWI high net worth individual.

“In the world, the limit of a full power of attorney is often somewhere around one million euros, but in Finland this limit is also lower, depending on the company, maybe 250,000–500,000.”

Of course, the less funds that are invested, the more limited the service.

Finland there has been recent integration in the financial sector. Aktia said in March at the beginning of the acquisition of Taaler’s asset management and fund business.

Last year, S Bank acquired Fennia’s asset management services.

The industry is therefore expected to integrate as it becomes increasingly difficult for small players to succeed in the market. Regulation related to risk management has increased the administrative work of companies.

Investment services are also becoming digital and pricing has become more transparent with the new regulations. It has meant intensifying price competition for the most common investment products.

All In total, there are more than ten significant players in the asset management sector in Finland, but they are also of very different types.

Assets under management usually include all assets under management, be it full proxy asset management or fund investments, even if the fund products are not even the asset manager’s own.

By far the largest asset managers are the big banks, which also have a wide range of their own investment products and operate directly in the capital markets.

At the end of last year, Nordea managed EUR 354 billion in investment assets in all Nordic countries. That is about one and a half times the assets of all pension funds in Finland, which was EUR 225 billion at the end of the year.

For wealthy customers, the competition is fierce and international. In addition to domestic banks, the Swedish SEB and Handelsbanken operate in Finland on the asset management side.

Multi on the other hand, the assets of a really wealthy person are managed somewhere other than in Finnish companies.

“If you are wealthy enough, then the Swiss Julius Bär and UBS or the Luxembourg asset management companies will definitely be connected,” Niemisvirta says.

A sufficiently important customer will be met even on the spot in Finland.

But is there now something new in Mandatum’s new asset management company that can be offered to ultra-rich clients?

According to Niemisvirta, the establishment of the company is about the division of labor within the Sampo Group and the fact that the arrangement seeks growth in asset management both in Finland and outside Finland. Until now, Sampo Life’s investment assets managed by Mandatum Life have been partly invested together.

“In the future, we will offer the entire Group’s investment expertise in all areas to our customers. The new company will have a total of about one hundred employees, ”says Niemisvirta.