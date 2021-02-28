Investing Litigation funded by legal costs is commonplace in the world, and now the first case has been found in Finland where investors try to make money

The law firm Hannes Snellman has a client whose arbitration is financed by investors through a profit-sharing agreement.

In Finland the company is undergoing international arbitration, the costs of which will be paid by the lawyer of the dispute investor, law firm Hannes Snellman Anna-Maria Tamminen and Helen Lehto tell.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on 1 February that so-called dispute investment is also landing in Finland.

The phenomenon is that a client can pass on the costs of a dispute over a claim of more than EUR 5 million to an external investment fund. The mutual fund pays the legal costs and typically pays between 20% and 40% of the compensation won. If the case is lost, the fund will pay the costs.

The article mentioned that dispute investors have contacted Finnish law firms in the last couple of years, but there are no case studies in Finland yet.

Now one can be found.

“We have applied for funding for a Finnish party for processes where the counterparty is a foreign party,” says Anna-Maria Tamminen.

Just now Hannes Snellman’s office represents a Finnish company in an international arbitration proceeding in which a dispute financier has taken over the Finnish company’s legal costs.

According to Tamminen, the details of the case cannot be told because the arbitration proceedings are secret.

It is not known to Tamminen and Lehto that there are still any compensation disputes financed by a dispute investor in the Finnish district courts.

“But it cannot be ruled out that one of our colleagues would drive without our knowledge,” says Helen Lehto.

Oak and Lehto say they have been dealing with disputes with financial investors for three years.

The phenomenon, which spread from Australia and Britain a decade ago, first landed in Sweden a few years ago, where Hannes Snellman’s Stockholm office was given such tasks to perform.

Dispute investors take a fairly small share of the disputes offered to them to finance: according to Tamminen and Lehto’s experience, usually only about 7-10% of the proposed cases.

Dispute investor experts are experienced lawyers, but before making a decision, they usually order another assessment of the chances of success in the case. The assessment is commissioned by a law firm other than the one taking up the case.

Such investigations were also Hannes Snellman’s law firm’s first visits to litigation.

“We see that [rahoittajasta] there is help for companies that are unable or unwilling to raise equity, ”says Tamminen.

This may be about managing the company’s cash flow or that the risks in the case are too high in relation to the costs. “Or maybe the company is more suitable for the purposes of the fact that the counterparty kuluriskikin outsourced.”

This is often the case, for example, with young growth companies that raise more capital from the market to finance growth. These financiers may not want ambiguous lawsuits to mess up their own financial statements.

Grove and Tamminen say that established large litigation investors are reluctant to invest claims of less than EUR 25 million.

“Those established in the Nordic countries can finance less than ten million cases, but at least several million must be a claim for compensation,” Lehto and Tamminen say.

Claimant or the applicant may wish to sell the reimbursement of costs of future counterparty risk their own and be due the reason that the applicants’ always includes some risk, Lehto says.

“The arbitrator may disagree and it may be that the costs will be payable. This downside can be sold.”

Grove and Tamminen recommend contacting lawyers simply because they know how to assess the chances of success of the case and then what types of financiers could be approached.

The financiers first want an explanation of the case. When they get excited, they make an initial offer that gives the financiers an exclusive right to fund the case for a limited time.

The funder will then be able to learn more about the details of the case and the facts known about it.

“It’s about bidding for financiers,” Tamminen explains.

in Nordic countries Dispute investors often specialize in certain types of disputes.

Tamminen mentions the international Therium Nordic, which has landed in Norway, specializing in disputes in the construction and energy sectors, Nivalion, which specializes in the German-speaking market in Central Europe, and Kapatens, Sweden, which specializes in legally complex cases with a Nordic connection.

“70 percent of disputes are disputes over facts, but Kapatens wants to run legally difficult cases, often going to the Supreme Court,” Tamminen says.

Oak says that, especially in international arbitration proceedings, the division of labor between international law firms and Finnish law firms has changed in ten years.

When he was working in London more than ten years ago, large international law firms also conducted fact-finding and witness hearings of their Finnish clients from their offices in Paris or London.

Now that many Finnish lawyers have returned to Finland from abroad, the facts and witness hearings are handled here, where the work is cheaper, Tamminen says. “It is also good to have a Finnish representative in terms of obtaining financing.”