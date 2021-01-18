Investing Last year, Tesla fooled Finnish investors, and one of them is 24-year-old Pauli Äyräs, who has invested millions in the company – “The short answer is Elon Musk”

Trading in Tesla shares also accelerated in Finland, especially last autumn. Poker Pro Pauli brink appreciate Elon Muskia so much that it was willing to invest a half million dollar prize pool size directly from Tesla. Now he explains why.

What would you buy if hundreds of thousands of euros popped into your account?

Playing online poker professionally Pauli Äyräs know the answer exactly. He announced On Twitter in the summer that it plans to invest $ 487,000, or about $ 400,000 in poker pot shares in Tesla. Now he says he has completed the deals and bought Tesla even after that.

Äyräs began trading in Tesla shares at the end of January 2020, when the share cost about $ 500.

“Valuation [markkina-arvo] it seemed unreasonable for such a small car company, so I started selling shares, i.e. shorttas. The stock just kept going up and I started to wonder if I or the market was wrong. I closed the short and investigated for a few weeks. I came to the conclusion that I was wrong, not the market, ”Äyräs says.

Thus, Äyräs did not realize his sales intentions at that time. To date, he has purchased Tesla shares in the price range of $ 420-1377, or about $ 350-1,140. These prices preceded the split of the Tesla share at the end of August, when the company divided its shares into five. Last Thursday, the stock price was $ 845 when Wall Street closed.

“I’ve sold Tesla only once”, says the brink.

He says he sold ten percent of Tesla’s stock on the eve of the Annual General Meeting and the so-called Battery Day on September 21st. With the money, 24-year-old Äyräs offset debts arising from investing in Tesla’s shares to an intermediary.

So far, Äyräs says that he has invested millions of euros in Tesla. The value of holdings has multiplied.

Also many the rest of the finnish got excited to invest their euros in tesla last year. In Danske Bank, Tesla was the most traded foreign share and the most traded share of Nordnet’s customers in the United States and also in the German market. In Danske, Tesla’s trading focused on sales.

Finns’ trading in Tesla’s shares accelerated towards the end of the year, when the share had already risen sharply. According to Nordnet’s statistics, trade accelerated especially in September and again towards the end of the year.

“At Nordnet, the value of purchases and sales has been at exactly the same level for many months. Among other things, it shows that the share has been traded for a short time rather than that large numbers of customers have bought it in the portfolio for a long time, ”said Nordnet Country Manager. Suvi Tuppurainen says.

Among Nordea’s customers, Tesla did not reach the top of the most traded foreign equities. However, according to Nordea, trading in Tesla shares has increased about fivefold since last spring.

International stock exchange orders placed in Nordea’s online channels have increased in recent years and increased their share of all share transactions. Last year, Finland’s share of assignments was 75 per cent, while in 2018 foreign assignments accounted for 12 per cent.

About 40 percent of all Nordea’s foreign equity trading went to the United States last spring. Other popular trading destinations are the German, Swedish and Norwegian stock exchanges.

Danske Bank is reported to have tripled to 7.5 percent of all stock trading in the US during the interest year. Finland’s share fell to 82 per cent.

At Nordnet, the share of foreign trading in total stock trading jumped from 20 per cent last January to more than 39 per cent in December. 69 per cent of all trades came from the Helsinki Stock Exchange and the United States accounted for 13 per cent.

In 2003 founded by Tesla sold last year well below one percent about half a million cars sold in the world. Japanese Toyota can sell the same number of cars in a few weeks.

However, Tesla’s market capitalization increased than the ten largest total market value of the car manufacturer. The value of a company in the market is hardly based on the company’s profits or dividends that it has not distributed. Many believe that Tesla will still become the world’s leading automaker.

The cult company Tesla has already become. One of the reasons for the share’s popularity is the company’s founder Elon Musk, whom his fans consider a genius and visionary.

It is not unclear to Pauli Äyrää why the company is special and why he invests in Tesla shares.

“The long answer to this is so long that it does not fit in Hesar. The short answer is Elon Musk. The South African boy went to the USA to make his dreams come true. ”

In addition to Tesla, Musk is the founder of the space company SpaceX and co-founded the payment company Paypal. Tesla’s market capitalization rose about a week ago for the first time to more than $ 800 billion ie more than EUR 659 billion.

“Man is the greatest genius of our time. Everything he touches turns to gold. ”

SpaceX is not listed on the stock exchange, but in the autumn its market value was already estimated at $ 100 billion, or about 80 billion euros. Paypal has a market capitalization of about $ 280 billion, or about 230 billion euros.

In November, SpaceX made history after a joint research flight between the company and the U.S. space agency NASA docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

“One person was capable of something that China, India, Russia or the United States could not,” Äyräs says.

Hail home on the wall is a photograph of NASA and U.S. space projects featuring the President of the United States Donald Trump, vice president Mike Pence and the leader of Nassa Jim Bridenstine watching Elon Musk. Äyräs describes the deep respect and humility in Trump and Pence’s gaze.

“When you buy Tesla on the stock exchange, this man works for you and you don’t have to do anything. That’s one of the finest aspects of the stock market. ”

Äyräs also says he would still buy Tesla shares if there was extra money. Now about 90 percent of his assets are invested in Tesla.

“The rest is stuck in the apartment, the current account has some lattice and some receivables.”

One of the most common investment advice is that you should diversify your portfolio into different stocks to reduce risk. Äyräs has thus acted against this basic idea. He says he could immediately diversify half of his investments into another company if something like Tesla could be found.

“I lived a good life before the tenfold value of Tesla and I live a good life even if Tesla drops 95 percent. If you want ten-digit wins, it is better not to repatriate in eight-digit numbers, ”says Äyräs.

Corona crisis appeared on the stock exchange as a market drop in March, which increased sales to Finnish customers. Coronavir-related stocks, such as Moderna, which develops the vaccine, also topped the list of foreign stocks traded during the year.

Moderna was Danske Bank’s third most net-bought share of the US market. Tesla’s trading focused on sales. The company’s share was Danske Bank’s net-selling share last year, but also rose to second place on the net-bought list after Microsoft.

In addition to Tesla, the most traded US shares in Danske Bank were Apple, Bank of America, Moderna and the Chinese electric car company Nio.

In addition to Tesla, Nordnet’s most traded US shares were Apple, Amazon, Nio, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Plug Power, Nvidia, corona vaccine manufacturer Moderna and Tesla. also aspiring to compete Nikola.

Among the most traded US stocks through Nordea are Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google’s parent company Alphabet, among others.

Bank says he himself seeks billion-dollar wealth, but by investing, he does not seek sudden enrichment. Investing is a decades-long project, hobby and passion for Äyrää.

“At least so far, on top of everything, it has accumulated a lot of wealth,” Äyräs says.

“After all, winnings are just paper wins until they are realized. I’m not going to make a profit by selling because I still consider Tesla to be undervalued many times over. ”

Äyräs says that he made a total of more than six million euros at Poker by last summer. What about through shares?

“A little bit more.”

The barn is still A full-time poker professional who also trades on the side, ie does fast, short-term stock exchange trading and sports betting. Äyräs doesn’t compare stock trading and poker, but he sees similarities in betting and stock trading.

24-year-old Äyräs was chosen Player of the Year at the Veikkaus-sponsored Finnish Poker Awards in 2019. A couple of years earlier, Äyräs won the Breakthrough of the Year series.

“As a successful poker player, I feel I have an excellent repertoire of skills that are very important in trading,” Äyräs says.

According to Äyrä, these skills are related to, for example, handling losses, managing cash, developing oneself and identifying one’s own mistakes. According to Äyrä, the most important skill is to be able to identify situations where the advantage is on one’s own side. You should only play in situations where you know you will win and not play where there is no advantage.

“Poker doesn’t have to be the best, it’s enough to have the best of those present. Even the stock market doesn’t have to be the world’s biggest genius to predict the movements of trillions of companies every day. It is enough if you find an advantage in a smaller company or destination. ”

Äyräs believes that in the future, the development of computers and software in poker will result in utilities and bots being too good compared to human players. Therefore, nightly poker games may not bring him a living forever.

“The passion for the species is no longer as hard as when it was younger, but the annual income is still so high that it is difficult to justify quitting.”