Investing In the United States, stock markets awaited the Georgian election in a booming mood

Helsinki ended in a slight frost. The rampant exchange rate fluctuations of small companies continued.

The United States share prices were on Tuesday in the evening Finnish time in less than a half per cent increase in swing.

The Dow index was 0.41, the Nasdaq 0.49 and the S&P index 0.44 percent higher than Monday’s closing readings.

News agency According to Reuters, investors were cautiously anticipating the results of Georgia’s state senator election.

The election will determine the status of the two senators and, at the same time, whether the elected president will receive Joe Biden majority in the Senate.

A majority of Democrats across Congress, the Senate and the House of Representatives, is likely to bring greater support to citizens and businesses affected by the coronary pandemic and thus promote economic growth.

Democrats, on the other hand, are more conservative than willing to limit the power of giants and possibly even demand their fragmentation due to the rapid growth of their market power and the jeopardizing conditions of competition.

This in turn worries many investors.

“Investors have taken a kind of now-considered attitude, ”the main strategy of the CFRA research firm Sam Stovall said to Reuters.

According to him, investors were also concerned about different information about the transformed viruses around the world.

Recent opinion polls seem to analyze Fivethirtyeight elections and polls–according to the site, leaning steadily in the direction that Democrats could get both vacant senator seats, Reuters says.

The United States listed three major Chinese state-owned telecommunications companies, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicon Hong Kong, received a brisk boost in share prices.

The reason for the price increase was that the New York Stock Exchange had announced on Monday night that it did not intend to delist companies, even though the President Donald Trump had by regulation added these companies to the list of companies endangering U.S. security.

China Telecom and China Mobile both rose 10 percent, and China Unicom Hong Kong rose as much as 16 percent.

In Helsinki the stock market ended up scarce.

The large daily exchange rate fluctuations that have been common in recent weeks for small companies continued. The biggest counters were Nanoform Finland and Tulikivi.

Correction 5.1.2021 at 19:01: Deleted the second last sentence of the story “The biggest gainer was the gold company Endomines, which arranges its financing, with a price increase of more than 13 percent.” The information on Endomines’ share price was incorrect in the various systems due to the different timing of the subscription rights for the Endomines share issue on the Stockholm and Helsinki stock exchanges.